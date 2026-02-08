Downs face must-win last match after draw with Lupopo

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mamelodi Sundowns’ poor run in the CAF Champions League continued after they were held to a 1-1 draw by St-Eloi Lupopo at Stade TP Mazembe Stadium on Sunday.

After Rulani Mokoena’s MC Alger beat group leaders Al-Hilal of Sudan 2-1 on Friday to move to second in Group C, Sundowns needed to win to keep their chances of qualifying for the knockout stage alive.

They remained third in the group with six points from five matches and will need to beat Alger in their final group match at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday to advance to the knockout stage.

Sundowns came into this looking to bounce back to winning ways following their surprise 1-2 defeat to Hilal last week, but could only get a draw in Lubumbashi, DR Congo. They have only won once in the group stages.

Ronwen Williams returned between the poles after missing the last two matches against Hilal in this competition and Gomora United in the Nedbank Cup.

Khuliso Mudau, Teboho Mokoena and Nuno Santos also started after they were rested in the midweek cup match. Sundowns dominated earlier on and could have gone ahead when defender Khulumani Ndamane rose well but headed the ball wide.

It was the home side, however, who broke the ice in the 19th minute when Enock Lihozasia, connected well from Banga Tukumbange to slot home.

Lupopo frustrated Sundowns as they denied them the spaces they enjoyed and as a result, there was no supply to Peter Shalulile and Arthur Sales up front.

Sundowns were playing a high line and didn’t look convincing in the opening half and it was the hosts who could have increased their lead had they been more clinical.

The Brazilians were then forced into a change after the interval when Shalulile, who was limping, was substituted by Brayan Leon.

Sundowns played with more purpose in the second half and were rewarded when Jayden Adams headed from Aubrey Modiba’s corner to level matters. The Brazilians were dominant in the second half and came close to taking a lead on several times but could not find that second goal and had to settle for a draw, which leaves them in a precarious situation and desperate for a win against Alger in the final match.

