Ouaddou rues Bucs’ profligacy despite commanding Cup win

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou wasn’t too pleased with the 4-1 scoreline that saw the stroll to the Nedbank Cup round of 16 at the expense of third-tier’s Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Thalente Mbatha, Andre de Jong, Patrick “Tito” Maswanganyi and Sipho Mbule were all on target for Bucs, while TTM’s consolation was scored by Sithembiso Ngobe.

Ouaddou called for his troops to be ruthless, despite scoring four against TTM.

“I think we could have been more efficient in the last third. I keep telling my players that if we want to be more ambitious in the future, we need to kill off games in crucial moments,” Ouaddou said.

“The data that shows how many times we shot at goal [nine times] and the number of chances we created in the last third, shows that the four goals we scored weren’t enough. Of course people can be surprised that the coach is not so happy, but you just have to look at the data and the numbers don’t lie. We need to finish.”

The Bucs coach suggested he would have been pleased had they scored at least six goals, urging his players to also score more goals in league games as goal difference could prove crucial by the end of the campaign.

“I told the players that the only way to respect this kind of teams [like TTM] is by scoring six, seven or eight goals. It’s my personality and my character to want more from my players,” Ouaddou said.

“Even in the league we must score more goals because that will be important at the end of the season.”

Pirates’ next fixture is in the league at home against Ouaddou’s former team, Marumo Gallants, on Saturday (3.30pm).

Sowetan