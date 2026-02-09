Slot bemoans officiating after chaotic defeat at Anfield

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch react after referee Craig Pawson awards a penalty to Manchester City in their Premier League clash at Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot believes Liverpool are an improved side from a few months ago despite their 2-1 loss to Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, a chaotic defeat that leaves them with one win in their last seven Premier League fixtures.

The Reds are four points behind fifth-placed Chelsea in the table and outside of the Champions League qualification places.

Dominik Szoboszlai’s incredible free kick put Slot’s side into the lead, but the game turned on a Bernardo Silva equaliser six minutes from the end before Erling Haaland fired home the winner from the penalty spot.

“A lot has happened, which is normal in this fixture. For us we are disappointed to come away without a result,” Slot told the BBC.

“In the first half, Manchester City were the better team without creating many big chances, but they had the ball more in our half. In the second half, we were on top and had good moments.

“We are getting almost used to conceding a goal in [added] time, and it happened again today.”

Slot says his side are in a better place than at the end of 2025, despite their poor run of results in the league.

“You cannot compare this game with three or four months ago, we have improved so much, but we need to improve the results. So many times this year we haven’t got what I think we deserve, and this is another time.”

Slot also bemoaned the decision by the officials not to send off Marc Guéhi when he appeared to catch Mohamed Salah as the Liverpool forward attempted to race onto a pass.

“If there is any incident we should talk about, it’s when Mo Salah is one-on-one with the goalkeeper,” he said.

“Anyone who has been to this stadium in the last seven or eight years knows that is a goal for Salah. Once again, the referee decides not in our favour. They have to do their job.”

City manager Pep Guardiola praised the resilience of his side, who moved to within six points of Arsenal at the top of the table.

“I am really proud we won. The first half was incredible,” Guardiola said. “Liverpool had the momentum after Szoboszlai’s free kick, a copy-paste of the one against Arsenal, what a strike. What a player.

“At the end, belief from our captain [Silva], his character, personality, and not giving up, we came back. We are six points behind [Arsenal]; okay, it is a big gap, but many things can still happen.”