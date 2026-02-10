Cardoso urges bravery as Sundowns need win against Rulani’s Alger

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso wants his side to approach their must-win final Caf Champions League Group C match against MC Alger at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday with bravery.

Sundowns are third in the group with six points from five matches after a single win, three draws and a defeat.

On Sunday they were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by FC Saint-Éloi Lupopo at Stade TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of Congo, and are two points behind leaders Al-Hilal of Sudan and one behind Alger.

This means they will have to beat Alger in their last group match to advance. Adding spice to the huge clash, the Algerian outfit are coached by former Downs boss Rulani Mokwena.

Cardoso said his players are aware of what they need to do.

“It’s not the best scenario in terms of what we wanted to do here, but also not the worst. I remember that no one won here: MC Alger lost here, Al-Hilal drew here and Orlando Pirates lost 3-0, not at this stadium but with this team,” Cardoso told the media during the post-match press conference.

“So it’s not easy to play here — it’s very difficult. What we have to do now is go to the last match, a game that we will always play to win because whoever plays to draw usually loses.

“We have to play to win — and that’s what we are going to do, going into the last match: to win and go to the next round of the competition.”

Enock Lihozasia had given Lupopo a lead early in the first half before Jayden Adams equalised in the second half to rescue a point.

Let’s hope our supporters understand the moment we live [in] and how they need to support us. Come in numbers, put energy and help us. — Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns coach

Cardoso remains positive that they will win the match, which will see them advance to the knockout stage.

“We have to be brave enough to face the next game; we already played MC Alger, and we know it will be a difficult match,” he said.

“Let’s hope our supporters understand the moment we live [in] and how they need to support us. Come in numbers, put energy and help us. We will find a way so that the opponent doesn’t know how we play, approach the match in the right way — and in the end, go through. That’s the objective.

“The team is united, strong and brave and will face this week with a lot of enthusiasm because we want to do well and we need to be strong.”

