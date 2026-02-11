Soccer

Doctor Khumalo’s sage advice Chiefs’ under fire to Mdu Shabalala

Legend comes to defence of the Amakhosi forward amid criticism from the supporters

Sihle Ndebele

Sihle Ndebele

Sports journalist

Kaizer Chiefs star Mduduzi Shabalala. File photo (Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo has told the club’s under fire forward Mduduzi Shabalala to turn the criticism he’s been subjected to into motivation.

Shabalala, 22, who earned his 100th cap in Chiefs’ 1-0 Caf Confederation Cup win against Zesco United of Zambia in Durban two weeks ago, has been lambasted in recent days after missing clear-cut chances in their last two outings — the 2-1 Nedbank Cup last-32 defeat away to Stellenbosch last Tuesday and 2-1 Confed win over Egyptian side Al Masry in Polokwane on Sunday.

“I have been there [wasting scoring chances], even though I wasn’t attacked,” Khumalo said at a media briefing to announce the renewal of Amakhosi’s partnership with Carling Black Label in Bryanston on Tuesday.

“These [mistakes and fans’ reactions] are the problems that, as a footballer, you must understand, so the boy must be strong.

“He must not think too much about it. He’s just going through a phase and imagine if he could be a hero against Zamalek [in Chiefs’ last Confed Group D fixture away on Saturday]; that rough patch would now be over and everyone would start praising him.

“He must not listen to the noise, and he must not feel bad about being criticised. [It] should propel him to the next level, to perform better. If you are not being criticised, you stay in your comfort zone.”

Chiefs are top Group D with 10 points, two ahead of second-placed Zamalek. Amakhosi need to avoid a defeat to qualify for the knockout phase.

“Zamalek are a very good team, well organised and I expect a very difficult game for Chiefs against them,” Khumalo said.

“Remember Zamalek have won this cup before [in 2019 and 2024] and they know that losing to Chiefs could mean they are not advancing to the knockout stages.”

Sowetan

