Tickets for Chiefs-Pirates Soweto derby sold out ‘in record time’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Supporters of Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates filter into FNB Stadium for a Premiership Soweto derby in March 2024.

Tickets for the Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates on February 28 have sold out.

Chiefs announced on Wednesday the Betway Premiership match at the 94,000-seat FNB Stadium had sold out “in record time”. Tickets went on sale on Tuesday morning.

With both teams riding high in the league at the halfway point this season — Pirates lead with 35 points from 15 games and Chiefs are in third place with 30 — there has been intense interest in the biggest match on the South African sporting calendar.

“Tickets for the highly anticipated Soweto Derby between Chiefs and Pirates have officially sold out. Demand was overwhelming, with tickets snapped up in record time online and at retail outlets,” Chiefs said.

🚨SOLD OUT!!!!🚨



Tickets for the highly anticipated Soweto Derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on 28 February 2026 have officially SOLD OUT!#SowetoDerby #AlwaysHome pic.twitter.com/Sp9nDj6Y6W — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) February 11, 2026

“Fans can expect a thrilling encounter, given the strong performances of both teams in the league and Amakhosi’s impressive run in the Caf Confederation Cup.

“Supporters who secured tickets are strongly encouraged to arrive early at the stadium to enjoy the exciting activations and entertainment planned by Kaizer Chiefs and their sponsors. Early arrivals will also stand a chance to win fantastic prizes on the day.

“Those without tickets are urged to watch the match from home with family and friends. For safety reasons, supporters are advised not to gather near the stadium, as security will be on high alert.”

Record eight-time successive champions Mamelodi Sundowns (32 points) are in second place in the Premiership in an exciting race for the title between South Africa’s “big three” teams.

TimesLIVE