Kaizer Chiefs must go for the kill against Zamalek, says Khune

Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune during the club's Carling Black Label partnership announcement at the SAB headquarters in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Kaizer Chiefs can lift the Caf Confederation Cup, says legendary Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune.

The former national captain advised Amakhosi to play for a win against Zamalek, even though a draw is enough to qualify for the knockout phase.

Chiefs, who top Group D with 10 points, face second-placed Zamalek (eight points) in their last round-robin fixture at Suez Canal Authority Stadium in Ismailia, Egypt, on Saturday (6pm SA time).

“Chiefs have done well in the Confederation Cup so far and they deserve to go all the way to lift the cup,” Khune said on the sidelines of a media briefing in Bryanston, where Chiefs and Carling Black Label announced the renewal of their partnership on Tuesday.

“Chiefs are a big team, so they must believe they can beat Zamalek on Saturday. As a big team, you can’t aim for a draw.

“Yes, I know a draw would be enough to qualify for the knockout phase — but the mentality should be to win every game, irrespective of who you play against.”

Khune weighed in on Amakhosi goalkeeper Brandon Petersen’s resurgence, having kept an impressive 15 clean sheets from 25 games across all competitions.

Obviously you have to lead by example and he’s been doing just that with these clean sheets he’s been keeping of late. — Itumeleng Khune on Brandon Petersen

Khune believes inheriting the armband and hoping to make the Bafana World Cup squad have pushed Petersen to do well.

“I think for Brandon to be given the captain’s armband has come with a huge responsibility and he’s embraced that responsibility very well.

“Obviously you have to lead by example and he’s been doing just that with these clean sheets he’s been keeping of late. As a leader, he’s done tremendously well for the team and for himself.

“The World Cup is around the corner and at the moment he’s one of the top keepers in the country, so I think he’s also fancying his chances to make the World Cup squad.”

