Nthethe backs Sundowns to down Rulani’s Alger in must-win Caf clash

Miguel Cardoso, then coach of Esperance Sportive de Tunis, embraces Rulani Mokwena, then coach of Mamelodi Sundowns, during the 2023-24 Champions League semifinal second leg match at Loftus Versfeld in April 2024. The pair will square up, with Cardoso now coach of Sundowns and Mokwena of MC Alger, in Saturday's Group D game at Loftus.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Thabo Nthethe is adamant they will qualify for the Caf Champions League knockout stage, saying the Brazilians have been in tricky situations like they are in now before and know how to turn them around.

Sundowns head into their crucial final Group C game against Rulani Mokwena’s MC Alger at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday (3pm) needing a win to progress to the knockout stage.

Coach Miguel Cardoso’s Downs are in third place on six points, lagging behind Sudan’s Al-Hilal (eight points) and Alger (seven). Hilal host Democratic Republic of Congo’s FC Saint-Éloi Lupopo (five points) in neutral Kigali, Rwanda in the corresponding final fixture on Saturday.

Though they have been far from convincing in the group stages with just a single victory, three draws and a defeat, Nthethe believes Sundowns will pull themselves out of the fire against Alger.

“Sundowns have been in this situation before. In Saturday’s game they know that it is crucial and it is a must-win game to progress to the next stage,” Nthethe told Sowetan yesterday.

“I believe they will win. Obviously, if they don’t qualify, it will be disappointing.

“They have been in this situation before and they have progressed. If they don’t make it this time, everyone will be disappointed because the standard is very high now.

“They want to win the second star. Last season they lost in the final. If they go out in the group stage, it would be a setback. At least, they should go out in the semifinal or final.”

The match might be tinged by undercurrents of tension. Downs last week provisionally suspend performance analyst Mario Masha pending an investigation amid accusations he was suspected of leaking information to former Brazilians coach Mokwena.

Many believe the timing of the suspension could be unsettling for Masandawana. Nthethe, though, does not believe that development will affect the game.

“I don’t think it will affect Sundowns. Both teams want to progress, I don’t see anyone wanting to come second-best.

“I’m sure they [Alger] are not expecting nice treatment from Sundowns or from the supporters. I don’t think the focus will be about that. They are focusing on the game they face on Saturday.”

Sowetan