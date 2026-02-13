Kaizer Chiefs are no pushovers, Kwinika warns Zamalek

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kaizer Chiefs defender Zitha Kwinika has warned Egyptian heavyweights Zamalek that the Soweto giants won’t be pushovers when they clash in their final Caf Confederation Cup Group D fixture at Suez Canal Authority Stadium in Ismailia, Egypt, on Saturday (6pm SA time).

“It’s an important game for us. I think we know what’s at stake, and we are ready. We’re definitely going to do what’s good for us, which is winning,” Kwinika said.

“With the quality we have, I’m sure we’re going to compete. Zamalek are obviously a good team, and, on top of that, we know every team is dangerous at home.

“We must understand that at times we will suffer, so we need to be strong in those moments.”

Amakhosi are top of Group D with 10 points, two ahead of Zamalek, who are second.

Third-placed Al Masry (seven points) face last-placed Zesco United (three points) in Saturday’s corresponding group fixture. The group’s other Egyptian outfit is also still in contention for a spot in the knockout phase.

Chiefs need a draw to be sure of qualifying. However, Amakhosi could advance with a defeat if Zesco deny Al Masry a win.

Another permutation for Amakhosi to reach the knockouts is to lose by one goal and hope Al Masry wins by no more than one goal.

I’m OK — [playing games] is what we signed up for. We must not make excuses — we knew what was at stake, and we knew the schedule, so it’s a matter of soldiering on. — Zitha Kwinika

While co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef complained about Chiefs’ congested fixture programme after beating Al Masry 2-1 in Polokwane on Sunday, Kwinika embraces their jam-packed schedule, having already played 21 games in all competitions this season.

“I’m OK — [playing games] is what we signed up for. We must not make excuses — we knew what was at stake, and we knew the schedule, so it’s a matter of soldiering on.

“Good recovery is always helpful when the schedule is crazy like it has been for us. The coaches have been trying to give us rest here and there, and that helps too.”

