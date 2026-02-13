Pirates will outgun Sundowns in wide-open Premiership race, says Edelbert Dinha

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sipho Mbule celebrates a goal for Orlando Pirates with teammates in their 2026 Nedbank Cup last 32 win against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Edelbert Dinha has tipped the Buccaneers to end their 13-year wait for the league title, describing their strong start to the season as a clear reflection of the quality in their squad.

Pirates (35 points from 15 matches) have set the early pace and top the 2025/2026 Betway Premiership, holding a three-point advantage over favourites and record eight-time successive defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns in second place at the halfway mark.

The league leaders meet Marumo Gallants at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm), then have big league clashes against Sundowns on February 18 and the Soweto derby against third-placed Kaizer Chiefs on February 28 (both at FNB Stadium).

With trophies already in this season’s MTN8 and Carling Knockout, the pursuit of the Betway Premiership’s first quadruple has gained momentum.

Sibusiso Vilakazi and Teko Modise answer the burning question: 𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐰𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐠𝐮𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧?



Watch the full episode of State of the Title Race on our YouTube channel: https://t.co/rDYCEewsIs#SSDiski pic.twitter.com/719NCckMfe — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) February 13, 2026

The strong start for Bucs domestically has been helped by their second-round exit in the Caf Champions League in October. Sundowns, experiencing an uncharacteristically inconsistent season, have yet to hit their stride domestically and continentally, giving Bucs a clear opportunity to set the pace at the top of the table.

Their popular previous coach, Spaniard Jose Riveiro, won cups and steered Pirates to runners-up places in all three of his seasons, though by wide margins. New Moroccan coach Abdeslam Ouaddou arrived amid some scepticism but has kept the cup silverware coming in and has Bucs firing better in the league too.

Dinha, a former league title winner with Pirates in his first season after joining from Ajax Cape Town in 2002/2003, said he believes his former side have built a squad capable of not only matching but also dethroning the Brazilians.

“This season is better than last season, and I think they have enough depth in their squad because they have signed enough quality players,” Dinha said.

“They will be gunning for the league, and it is something they have been wanting to achieve. Being on top of the league is not a fluke; they are playing well, winning games, scoring consistently and defending effectively.

“With the number of options they have in their squad, they can go all the way to win it.

“They have so many good players and a team that can challenge Sundowns pound for pound. Also, considering the number of players in the national team, it says it all — so the chances of winning the league are high.”

Unlike in previous campaigns, Sundowns have been forced out of their comfort zone in 2025/2026, with speculation all is not well at Chloorkop under Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso. Dinha believes one of Pirates’ biggest strengths this season is their unwavering focus on their own game, rather than being distracted by what might be happening at opposition teams.

When they play against Sundowns, that will be the game everyone will be looking at to see who comes out on top. And with the derby coming, it will be all for Pirates to do. — Edelbert Dinha

“Pirates are focusing on themselves and are not worried about what other teams are doing, and that is why they are winning games. When you start worrying about other teams, that is when you lose focus.”

Dinha said Bucs’ fixtures against Sundowns and Chiefs will be crucial in keeping momentum and confidence in their ability to challenge for the title.

“When they play against Sundowns, that will be the game everyone will be looking at to see who comes out on top. And with the derby coming, it will be all for Pirates to do.

“Looking at it with all three teams set to play one another, those games will be crucial for Pirates. If they win those games, then I think it might be home and dry.

“But this is football; we will have to wait and see.”

