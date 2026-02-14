BBK UNPLUGGED | Motsepe must root out rascal antics from Caf

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Senegal coach Pape Thiaw gestures for his players to leave the pitch after a penalty is awarded to Morocco.

The shameful scenes that were broadcast around the world on January 18 — the day the final curtain fell on the Africa Cup of Nations bursting at the seams with incredible and incredulous events — was one of the darkest nights of African football.

What followed on January 28 as a sanction imposed by the disciplinary board of the Confederation of African Football (Caf) was a mockery that amounted to a slap on the wrist for the participants, chief among them the instigator of the walk-off in Morocco, Pape Thiaw.

Let’s recap, shall we? While the Teranga Lions ripped the script in Rabat as Pape Guaye’s super strike secured Senegal’s second title of the continent’s supreme prize, the celebration for the West African nation was preceded by 15 minutes of madness that marred what should have been a grand finale to the 35th edition of the ultimate African competition.

In the mayhem that ensued, Senegal coach Pape Thiaw instructed his players to file off the field in protest at what he perceived as an unfair penalty awarded against his team.

In doing so, Thiaw committed a grossly unsporting act that flew in the face of the principles of the sport, making a mockery of the spirit of sportsmanship.

Mane’s intevention

Thanks to Sadio Mane’s intervention, sanity prevailed. The striker urged his teammates to resume the match. More incredible scenes lay in store.

Brahim Diaz had a chance to convert the penalty to add to Morocco’s 1976 Afcon title, only to deliver a shocking shot.

Had his Panenka beaten Edouard Mendy — similar to Zinedine Zidane’s audacious chip against Gianluigi Buffon in the 2006 World Cup final — Diaz would have entered his name into the annals of Moroccan history.

But his poor attempt went straight into the hands of Mendy. And then Guaye’s extra-time goal grabbed all the glory for Senegal.

In the January 28 sanction: Caf slapped Thiaw with a five-match ban; the Senegalese Football Federation with $615,000 (R9.8m) which includes a $100,000 fine for Thiaw. The Royal Moroccan Football Federation was fined $315,000.

The fines arose from an assortment of charges, including unsporting and improper conduct by players and coaching staff and supporters of both teams. Curiously, Thiaw’s ban was only for Caf matches.

Critics condemn decision

Critics, including South Africa’s legal eagle who serves on Caf and Fifa’s disciplinary committee, Raymond Hack, condemned the decision, as did many sensible supporters of sporting integrity across Africa and beyond.

In our conversation on the PowerSportsExtra radio show, Hack pointed out that Thiaw got off scot-free, as the Caf-only ban gave him passage to coach Senegal at the World Cup in North America in June.

“What guarantee do we have that after the World Cup he won’t quit the job to escape the ban?” questioned Hack.

Realising that the disciplinary retribution was tantamount to rewarding rascals with ice-cream for being truant, last month Caf president Patrice Motsepe reaffirmed the determination of the governing body’s executive committee to “maintain and advance the integrity, reputation, and global competitiveness of African football and Caf competitions”.

Review of regulations

In expressing his extreme displeasure at incidents that brought the game into disrepute and went against the grain of his presidency’s significant effort to improve its integrity, Motsepe committed to a review of the Caf regulations and disciplinary code.

“We will amend the Caf statutes and the disciplinary code to ensure that our judicial bodies have the authority to impose punishments that reflect the severity of such conduct. Our goal is to protect the integrity, reputation and global standing of African football.”

This is an admission by Motsepe’s Caf that the penalties were akin to dishing out Valentine’s Day roses and chocolates compared to the gravity of harm the events of January brought to the integrity and image of African football.

To prevent the egregious January 18 episode, Motsepe must leave no room for leniency and root out the perception that North African teams — for club and country — get off lightly with irritating practices like flashing lasers in the eyes of opponents and, as witnessed during Afcon, the notorious rabid towel-grabbing ball boys who brought kindergarten antics to Africa’s flagship showpiece.

