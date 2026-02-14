Chiefs crash out of Confederation Cup after defeat to Zamalek

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Abdallah Said of Zamalek celebrates goal during the CAF Confederation Cup 2025/26 match against Kaizer Chiefs at Suez Canal Authority Stadium in Ismailia, Egypt on 14 February 2026.

Kaizer Chiefs crashed out of the Caf Confederation Cup after their 2-1 defeat to Egyptian giants Zamalek in the sides’ last match of the group stages at Suez Canal Authority Stadium in Ismailia on Saturday.

Second-half goals by Juan Alvina Bezerra and Abdallah El Said were enough to sink Chiefs, whose consolation goal came from Glody Lilepo.

Amakhosi went into the clash leading the Group D standings and needing just a draw to proceed to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Things started well for the South African giants, as they managed to keep the hosts at bay in the opening half.

However, Zamalek came back for the second half with a much better plan on how to break the Glamour Boys’ defence.

Bezerra found the opening goal for the clash when he connected well with a cross to beat goalkeeper Brandon Petersen on 53 minutes.

The hosts doubled their lead when El Said came from the right side, unmarked, and unleashed a powerful shot past Petersen on 72 minutes.

It was then that Amakhosi began to put up a fight and took the game to Zamalek with an intention to find the back of the net.

They were rewarded with a goal when Lilepo headed in the ball from a Lebohang Maboe cross.

That’s where it all ended for Chiefs as Zamalek were able to manage the game well until the final whistle.

Another Egyptian side Al Masry made it out of the group after beating Zesco United of Zambia 2-0.