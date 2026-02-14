Sundowns coach Cardoso picks strong lineup for clash against Rulani’s MC Alger

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has picked a strong starting lineup for their must-win Champions League group stage clash against MC Alger at Loftus on Saturday.

Cardoso, who is under tremendous pressure because the Brazilians could be eliminated from the tournament at home, is starting with mostly tried and tested players.

Cardoso went with captain Ronwen Williams between the poles, and his defence is made up of Aubrey Modiba, Khulumane Ndamane, Grant Kekana and Khuliso Mudau in this match where the Brazilians are up against former coach Rulani Mokwena.

In the midfield, Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams, Thapelo Morena and Tashreeq Matthews will play, while Brayan Muniz and Arthur Sales are going to lead the attack.

Sundowns line-up: Williams, Modiba, Ndamane, Kekana, Mudau, Mokoena, Adams, Morena, Matthews, Muniz and Sales.