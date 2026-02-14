Sundowns ease pressure on Cardoso with crucial Champions League win over MC Alger

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Thapelo Morena of Mamelodi Sundowns challenged by Ayoub Abdellaoui of MC Alger during the CAF Champions League 2025/26 match at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria on the 14 February 2026.

Mamelodi Sundowns have secured their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League and with that the noose around Miguel Cardoso’s neck has loosened.

The Brazilians came into this emotionally charged clash needing all the three points and they got what they wanted with this hard-fought 2-0 group stages victory that was influenced by a well-taken brace by Brayan León.

This result has significantly eased pressure on coach Cardoso, who recently left this venue under heavy security and a police escort after a defeat to Sudanese side Al Hilal that threatened their campaign.

This win, where Sundowns showed control for most parts of the afternoon, has also spoilt the return of MC Alger coach Rulani Mokwena and settled Group C where they progress with Al Hilal.

Mokwena, who is much-loved by most Sundowns supporters, was back at the place that used to be his happy stomping ground and where he achieved massive success with the Brazilians.

As Sundowns marched on to their eighth successive appearance in the knockout stage, it is back to the proverbial drawing board for Mokwena and his ambitious Algerian side who have the desire to be top dogs on the continent.

This is a much-needed victory for Sundowns considering they have a crunch Betway Premiership clash against title rivals Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.

Unlike in recent matches, Sundowns showed control and maturity throughout the afternoon as tempers flared on numerous occasions with players and sometimes officials at each other’s throats to keep the referee and his assistants busy.

Faced with this must-win situation, Cardoso went with a strong starting line-up made up of mostly tried and tested campaigners and he was rewarded with a second place finish in Group C after Al Hilal.

Captain Ronwen Williams kept his place between the sticks and in front of him Grant Kekana and Khulumane Ndamane were installed at central defence with Aubrey Modiba and Khuliso Mudau on either side.

The major surprise was the inclusion of Thapelo Morena on the right wing and he was part of the midfield that included Tashreeq Matthews, Arthur Sales, Teboho Mokoena and Jayden Adams.

León led the attack and proved to be decisive as his goals in either half played a huge role in this victory that may go a long way towards lifting the mood at the club.

Sundowns last failed to get out of the group stages in 2018 when they finished behind Wydad Casablanca and Horoya but they were not in a giving mood on this Valentine’s Day afternoon in the capital city.

By progressing to the knockout stages, Sundowns significantly increase their chances of qualifying for the 2029 Fifa Club World Cup which comes with serious financial rewards.

Sundowns created the first attack inside two minutes when Modiba broke free on the left and delivered a telling cross into the penalty box but Adams’ shot went straight to goalkeeper Alexes Guendouz.

Sundowns got it right four minutes later when León pounced from close range as he took advantage of a loose ball that was parried into play by Guendouz in the box.

The opening goal was a result of consistent press play by Sundowns as Sales pick-pocketed Larbi Tabti before rifling a shot at Guendouz, who parried the ball on the path of León to find the back of the net.

Sundowns nearly gained a significant psychological advantage on the stroke of halftime but Mokoena’s shot from outside the box hit the upright.

Sundowns increased their tempo in the second half and León increased their lead just after the hour mark when he snuck the ball in past the near post to finish off a cross from Modiba.

In the closing stages, Cardoso made several changes with players like Marcelo Allende, Peter Shalulile and Themba Zwane, who are going to be crucial for the remainder of the season.

There were notable performances from players like Ndamane, Kekana, Mudau, Modiba, Sales, Moreba and León as they ensured pressure on Cardoso is eased.

This is also a serious psychological boost for their eagerly anticipated league clash against high-flying Pirates during the week.