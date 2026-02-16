Sundowns turn focus to huge Pirates clash after Caf win

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso was pleased with his side's display in a big Caf Champions League win against MC Alger.

After securing a place in the Caf Champions League quarterfinals with their 2-0 group win over MC Alger on Saturday, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has turned his attention to their huge Betway Premiership match against Orlando Pirates.

The Brazilians, who beat Alger under pressure at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday to finish second in Group C on nine points to Sudan’s Al Hilal (11), travel to FNB Stadium to face the Buccaneers on Wednesday with their confidence high again. Rulani Mokwena’s Alger ended in third place on seven points and were eliminated.

After facing Bucs, Downs meet AmaZulu at Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban on February 24. Cardoso, whose team is six points behind Pirates with a game in hand in the Premiership, was pleased with the commitment his side showed on Saturday and wants to see more of the same as they look to reel in the Buccaneers in the league.

“Let’s enjoy the pleasure of this victory and enjoy that we are among the best on the continent again in the knockout stages,” Cardoso said in his post-match press conference.

“We have tough questions ahead, but they are beautiful ones. We are excited about the performance of the boys; it was beautiful to see how committed they were.

“I think I was seated on the bench more than usual because there were moments where there was flow on the pitch and the boys understood what they had to do.”

Brayan León scored a brace against Alger. Cardoso will hope the 25-year-old Colombian January signing continues his attacking form on Wednesday.

“We just won one match; that doesn’t mean we’ve become the best team in the world. If we didn’t win, we would have been the worst team,” the coach said.

“Sometimes the coaches, players and analysts change a lot because of one match, but I think we produced a helluva match. Everything is based on the steps that are taken to solve a decision.

“You can’t win without tactics or strategy, but it’s the emotions that make the difference. We were strong as a collective in bringing the right emotions and staying focused throughout.

“That came from a strong mindset that was developed throughout the week, and that was the starting point. From there, the rest is football.

“One goal can put the pressure on the other side, and that’s what happened. The team understood that well, which made it difficult for them [Alger] to cope because our boys were committed.”

Sowetan