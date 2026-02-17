‘Killer’ Mphela, ‘Cheeseboy’ Mokoena back Pirates to topple ‘fatigued’ Sundowns

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mamelodi Sundowns legends Katlego “Killer” Mphela and Lebohang “Cheeseboy” Mokoena have backed Orlando Pirates to topple the Brazilians in their blockbuster Betway Premiership showdown at FNB Stadium on Wednesday evening (7.30pm).

The duo, who are ambassadors for Betway, made their predictions while in East London at the weekend, with both backing log leaders the Buccaneers to stretch their lead at the top of the table.

Pirates are on 38 points after 16 matches, while Downs have 32 in one game fewer.

Mphela, who made more than 100 appearances for the Brazilians, believes his former team might have exhausted their mental and physical vitality in their recent Caf Champions League clash against MC Alger. Sundowns won that final Group C game 2-0 under tremendous pressure to reach the knockout stages, but the build-up was controversial.

Sibusiso Vilakazi and Teko Modise answer the burning question: 𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐰𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐠𝐮𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧?



Watch the full episode of State of the Title Race on our YouTube channel: https://t.co/rDYCEewsIs#SSDiski pic.twitter.com/719NCckMfe — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) February 13, 2026

The clash marked the return of former Downs and now Alger coach Rulani Mokwena to Pretoria. The build-up saw reported accusations of spying tactics by the former boss that ramped up the tension for the clash. Brazilians performance analyst Mario Masha was suspended pending an investigation amid allegations of leaking match information to Mokwena.

From Sundowns’ point of view, there was eagerness from the coaching staff and players to get one over Mokwena in the must-win clash so they could proceed to the quarterfinals, as the game was a Group C decider.

A mediocre group campaign until then meant Downs had to put in a major effort to win and progress, the result leaving coach Miguel Cardoso’s team in second place on nine points to Sudan’s Al-Hilal (11), while Alger (seven points) exited the competition as Group C’s third-placed finishers. All of which might have been quite draining for Sundowns, Mphela believes.

He tipped his former team to lose against Pirates at FNB in a clash that could see the Buccaneers open a nine-point gap over the record eight-time successive Premiership champions if things go the Soweto giants’ way.

"The pressure is not on Mamelodi Sundowns to win the league this time around, it's on Pirates to win the league."



Teko Modise's looks ahead to Pirates v Sundowns on 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐢𝐭𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐚𝐜𝐞.



Watch it here: https://t.co/jG94LMbVSm#SSDiski pic.twitter.com/d9tIrRl4Ki — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) February 16, 2026

“They are playing away; it will be difficult for Sundowns. Knowing them, they focus more on the Caf. They put much of their energy into their MC Alger game,” Mphela said.

“It will be difficult for them to go to Pirates right after and get a result, especially with the form they are in. The position of the coach [Miguel Cardoso] is not stable at the moment and the fans are fighting him.

“They have brought in new players and they want to play them all at once. We don’t understand why they are trying to do that.

“You have players such as [Downs’ Bafana Bafana midfield star] Teboho Mokoena, who you can see is fatigued. There’s nothing he can do because he has to play all these games.

What Pirates have done well this season is they are able to rotate their first-choice players every game; they don’t have a stagnant or a predictable starting XI like Downs. — Lebohang Mokoena

“He is an important player for them, so they need him firing because the strikers are not scoring goals.

“I can feel when Sundowns are going to win the league, and this year, they are not.”

Mokoena said Pirates no longer having continental competition distractions ― Bucs exited in the final qualifying round before the group stage ― is an advantage for them, also meaning they have had plenty of time to prepare for Wednesday’s big league clash.

“What Pirates have done well this season is they are able to rotate their first-choice players every game; they don’t have a stagnant or a predictable starting XI like Downs,” Mokoena, who played for Downs and Pirates, said.

“It was good they bought a lot of quality players this past transfer window. They have been coming second on the log behind Downs because they lacked depth.”

It will be a mammoth encounter at FNB. Given the stakes and effort that will be required to take three points, perhaps the former stars are right and Pirates are on course to open an intimidating lead this midweek.

Daily Dispatch