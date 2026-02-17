Young Buc Ndaba embraces challenge of competing with Pirates’ seasoned Hotto

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Orlando Pirates' Nkosikhona Ndaba celebrates with goal-scorer Relebohile Mofekeng in their Betway Premiership match against AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on February 3.

Promising Orlando Pirates left-back Nkosikhona Ndaba says being forewarned about competing with the ever-green Deon Hotto motivated him to join the Buccaneers.

Ndaba, 23, joined Pirates from Richards Bay before the start of the 2025-26 season.

Ndaba has four starts among the 12 appearances he’s made so far this season in a Pirates shirt across all tournaments. Hotto continues to be Pirates’ first-choice left-back, boasting 17 starts from 21 outings in all competitions this season.

“I was told by many people before I joined Pirates that I must know that it’ll be difficult to start ahead of Hotto and that motivated me a lot. I am learning a lot from him and I enjoy the competition because it helps me to grow too,” the soft-spoken, shy Ndaba said.

Orlando Pirates left-back Nkosikhona Ndaba on how his life has changed since joining the Bucs.

The defender attributed his seamless adaptation to life at Pirates to staying focused, also paying homage to senior players like captain Nkosinathi Sibisi, goalkeeper Sipho Chaine and midfield veteran Makhehlene Makhaula for guiding him.

“What has helped me settle in well here at Pirates is that I am always focused. Also, the experienced players have helped me a lot in terms of motivating me to always behave well.

“Sibisi, Chaine and Makhaula are the senior players I talked to the most and they have helped me a lot since I came here.”

Moving to a big three team is intimidating enough, but chossing to go to one with such an entrenched player at left-back even more so.

“What made me want to join Pirates is the club’s winning culture. Pirates have been winning cups and challenging for the league title in recent seasons and as a player I also want to be part of that, hence I came here,” Ndaba said.

The left-back is expected to start off the bench when Pirates face Mamelodi Sundowns in what is expected to be an exciting league fixture at FNB Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm), with Hotto odds-on to start.

