ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Pirates host Sundowns in crunch clash

Oswin Appollis of the Orlando Pirates and Marcello Allende of Mamelodi Sundowns are likely to face each other at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.

In the 93rd episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by eNCA sports reporter Ntsako Mkhari.

The show focuses on the hugely anticipated top-of-the-table Betway Premiership clash between leaders Orlando Pirates and second-placed eight-time successive champions Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium (7.30pm).

The Buccaneers (38 points from 16 matches) go into the match with a six-point lead, and victory over the Brazilians (32 from 15) will hand them a major advantage in the title race with a nine-point gap.

Sundowns know a win will put pressure on Pirates as it will leave the gap at just three points, and the Brazilians will have a game in hand, making the title race wide open and interesting for neutrals.

Key team news for Pirates is they are likely to be without crucial defender and captain Nkosinathi Sibisi through injury, while the Brazilians appear to have a clean bill of health.

