Coaches wield out their big guns for Pirates-Sundowns clash of Titans

Orlando Pirates players in including (forgeround) Nkosinathi Sibisi and Sipho Mbule inspect the pitch ahead of their Betway Premiership match against Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium in Polokwane on Wednesday.

Orlando Pirates’ and Mamelodi Sundowns’ coaches named strong starting XIs for the hugely anticipated Betway Premiership clash at FNB Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).

The Buccaneers (38 points from 16 matches) go into the match with a six-point lead, and victory over the Brazilians (32 from 15) will hand them a major advantage in the title race with a nine-point gap.

Sundowns know a win will put pressure on Pirates as it will leave the gap at just three points, and the Brazilians will have a game in hand, making the title race wide open and interesting for neutrals.

Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou had good news with key defender Nkosinathi Sibisi passed fit to take his place in central defence alongside young prospect Lebone Seema, with Deon Hotto and Kamogelo Sebelebele the left and right fullbacks.

In Bucs’ midfield, veteran Makhehleni Makhaula was installed as the strongman in the engine room and Masindi Nemtajela, Patrick Maswanganyi and Relebohile Mofokeng were tasked with offering the creative spark.

In attack, Oswin Appollis and Yanela Mbuthuma were tasked with the job of threatening a Sundowns defence marshalled by Grant Kekana and Khulumani Ndamane.

Downs coach Miguel Cardoso went with a strong line-up including many Bafana Bafana internationals, but the interesting aspect was he left dynamic Chilean midfielder Marcelo Allende on the bench.

Captain Ronwen Williams kept his place between the poles and ahead of him Cardoso showed faith in Grant Kekana and Khulumani Ndamane at centraback with Aubrey Modiba at left-back and Khuliso Mudau at right-back.

In the heart of Downs’ midfield, Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams and Nuno Santos would aim to stamp their authority. Cardoso’s his attack was made up of utility player Thapelo Morena, Tashreeq Matthews and in-form Colombian striker Brayan Leon.

Line-ups

Orlando Pirates: Sipho Chaine, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Lebone Seema, Deon Hotto, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Michelene Makhaula, Masindi Nemtajela, Patrick Maswanganyi, Relebohile Mofokeng, Oswin Appollis, Yanela Mbuthuma

Mamelodi Sundowns: Ronwen Williams, Grant Kekana, Khulumani Ndamane, Aubrey Modiba, Khuliso Mudau, Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams, Nuno Santos, Thapelo Morena, Tashreeq Matthews, Brayan Leon

TimesLIVE