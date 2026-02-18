Four key battles in Pirates’ blockbuster clash against Sundowns

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Makhehleni Makhaula of Orlando Pirates shadows Mamelodi Sundowns' Teboho Mokoena in their Betway Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria in February last year. The two midfielders will clash again in Wednesday night's big fixture at FNB Stadium.

Orlando Pirates host Mamelodi Sundowns in their huge Betway Premiership clash that is expected to be well attended at FNB Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).

Pirates (38 points from 16 games) can open a nine-point lead over second-placed eight-time successive champions Sundowns (32 from 15) with a win. The Brazilians can reel the gap in to three points if they triumph and throw the race wide open.

In games of this magnitude, there are usually personal duels on the field that have the potential to influence the outcome to look forward to.

TimesLIVE looks at four key battles that will be at play at FNB Stadium.

Lebone Seema v Brayan León

Colombian León has hit the ground running at Sundowns with a solid return of four goals from six outings, but he will be confronted with a Pirates defence expected to be marshalled by Lebone Seema.

If Nkosinathi Sibisi is ruled out due to injury, coach Abdeslam Ouaddou will pin his hopes on emerging Seema to deal with the threat of León, who should be supported upfront for Downs by Brazilian Arthur Sales.

Orlando Pirates midfielder Andre de Jong on his playing style.





Relebohile Mofokeng v Jayden Adams

For the neutrals, this is the battle they will be looking forward to because it pits two creative players who are in good form — who, by extension, are fighting for the Bafana Bafana No 10 spot — against each other.

Bucs attacking midfielder Mofokeng will be supported by midfielders Makhehleni Makhaula and Thalente Mbatha, while Downs creative influence Adams will have Teboho Mokoena, Marcelo Allende or Thapelo Morena backing him up.

Makhehleni Makhaula v Teboho Mokoena

Vastly experienced players who have been in this situation many times before, Makhaula and Mokoena carry many responsibilities for their teams in the heart of midfield, where most of the action is going to take place.

Yanela Mbuthuma v Grant Kekana

These two players are enjoying a purple patch at the moment. It will be interesting to see how the confrontation between Bucs’ centre-forward and Downs’ centre-back will play out in this huge clash of serious consequences.

