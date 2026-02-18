‘Something very ugly’: Vinicius earns Real win at Benfica amid racism row

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior with coach Alvaro Arbeloa and teammate Aurelien Tchouameni as their UEFA Champions League playoff first leg match against Benfica at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal was stopped due to racist chants on Tuesday night.

Vinicius Jr scored a sublime second-half winner as Real Madrid beat Benfica 1-0 in their Champions League playoff first leg on Tuesday, a night overshadowed by the Brazilian accusing Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni of directing a racist slur at him.

The alleged incident occurred moments after Vinicius had curled Real ahead five minutes into the second half at the Estadio da Luz, before referee Francois Letexier halted the match for 11 minutes under FIFA’s anti-racism protocol.

Television pictures showed the Argentine winger covering his mouth with his shirt before making a comment that Vinicius and nearby teammates interpreted as a racial slur against the 25-year-old, who has repeatedly suffered racism in Spain during matches.

The atmosphere turned hostile after the match resumed, with Benfica manager Jose Mourinho sent off in the 85th minute after two bookings as Real secured a slender advantage to take back to Madrid for the return leg.

“It is unbelievable, with dozens of cameras in the stadium, none could have caught [Prestianni’s] racial slur, but if you cover your mouth to say something, that says a lot,” Real captain Federico Valverde told Movistar Plus.

A moment of brilliance from Vinícius Júnior 🤯✨



📺 Stream #UCL on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/dl2kIOs2Yy — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) February 17, 2026

“According to my teammates who were close, they heard something very ugly. Many people have been fighting against racism in football, Vinicius is one of them. I’m proud of him and his great game.”

Prestianni denied the accusation and said the Brazilian misheard him.

“I was never racist with anyone and I regret the threats I received from Real Madrid players,” he wrote on his Instagram account.

Benfica began on the front foot but the visitors gradually assumed control while the hosts appeared content to counterattack, with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois producing a stunning one-handed save to keep out a 25th-minute strike from Fredrik Aursnes.

Real finished the first half strongly and only goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin’s brilliance kept the score goalless at the break, as he produced stunning saves to deny Kylian Mbappé and Arda Guler.

The breakthrough came five minutes after the restart. Mbappé burst forward and fed Vinicius on the left. The Brazilian cut diagonally towards the box, shifted inside and unleashed an unstoppable curling shot into the far top corner.

This is what happened between Vinícius Jr and Prestianni.



He scored an absolute banger, he went to celebrate it, got booked, and then the Argentine Prestianni was pissed and reacted by covering his mouth to racially insult him. pic.twitter.com/Iv7tcFvAeQ — 10 (@Kylian) February 17, 2026

Vinicius celebrated by dancing with the corner flag and was booked by Letexier for an excessive celebration.

As the forward argued with the referee, he became involved in a heated exchange with Prestianni, with Vinicius and several teammates suddenly running towards the referee.

Letexier crossed his arms in front of his face to activate FIFA’s protocol and stopped the match. Real’s players threatened to leave the pitch as tensions flared before play eventually resumed 11 minutes later.

The crowd became frustrated, with Vinicius loudly booed whenever he touched the ball and the broadcast camera appeared to show an outraged Mbappé calling Prestianni “a bloody racist” to his face several times after the game resumed.

Tempers flared again in the 85th when Vinicius fouled Richard Rios. Mourinho stormed towards the fourth official demanding a second booking for the Brazilian but was himself cautioned for his protests.

An incensed Mourinho continued remonstrating and was promptly shown a second yellow card.

Mourinho told Movistar Plus he had spoken to both Vinicius and Prestianni and could not be biased against either player. But he criticised Vinicius for his goal celebration.

"I can relate to what Vinícius Jr. is going through.. At times you feel lonely because it's going to be your word against his word."



Thierry Henry reflects on the incident between Vinícius Jr. and Gianluca Prestianni 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/qa11TICJ9H — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 17, 2026

“I don’t want to say that I’m 100% in favour of Prestianni; but I can’t be impartial and say that what Vinicius has told me is the truth. I can’t, I don’t know,” the former Real Madrid manager said.

“Vinicius ... scored a goal that only he or Mbappé could score. Afterwards, he should have just celebrated with his teammates instead of getting in the face of 60,000 people in this stadium.”

Also on Tuesday night, Champions League holders Paris Saint Germain overcame a horror start and a two-goal deficit to beat 10-man Monaco 3-2 away in their first leg.

Desire Doue came off the bench to engineer an impressive turnaround for PSG, who conceded a goal in the opening minute and were 2-0 down after 18 minutes as Folarin Balogun grabbed a double for the hosts.

The 20-year-old Doue replaced Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele, who went off injured after 27 minutes, and proved decisive for the visitors as he struck two superb goals plus set up one for Achraf Hakimi.

PSG are now in an advantageous position for the return leg in Paris next Wednesday.

Désiré the difference maker 👏



He scores the winner as PSG turn things around against Monaco 🙌#SSFootball | #UCL | #SSUCL pic.twitter.com/flVwGdTFS9 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) February 17, 2026

Galatasaray secured a commanding 5-2 victory over 10-man Juventus in their first leg, with Noa Lang and Gabriel Sara starring in a scintillating display.

Sara opened the scoring for the hosts in the 15th minute with a stunning long-range strike, but Juventus responded immediately through Teun Koopmeiners, who equalised. Koopmeiners doubled his tally in the 32nd with a powerful shot from outside the box to put the Italians ahead.

Galatasaray equalised just after the break when Lang slotted home a rebound from Baris Alper Yilmaz’s effort. The Turkish side then regained the lead on the hour mark as Davinson Sanchez turned in a precise Sara set-piece.

Juventus were reduced to 10 men in the 67th when Juan Cabal was dismissed for a second booking. Lang punished a defensive mistake to score his second in the 75th, before substitute Sacha Boey added the fifth four minutes from time to seal a dominant win. The return leg will be played in Turin on February 25.

Striker Serhou Guirassy scored one goal and created another as hosts Borussia Dortmund claimed a 2-0 victory over Italian visitors Atalanta.

The match kicked off 15 minutes late as the Dortmund team bus was caught in traffic, but they were fast out of the blocks as Guirassy put the home side in front inside three minutes with a header at the back post.

They doubled their advantage on 42 minutes via Max Beier.