POLL | Will Orlando Pirates hold their lead and clinch the league title?

Lebo Mothiba of Mamelodi Sundowns is challenged by Makhehleni Makhaula of Orlando Pirates in the Betway Premiership clash at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.

After a narrow 2-1 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates fans are growing anxious about the Buccaneers’ ability to maintain their league lead.

While Bucs (38 points from 17 games) still hold a three-point lead at the top of the Betway Premiership, the loss at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night has left the title race wide open.

Had Sundowns (35 points from 16 games) lost, they would have trailed the leaders by nine points; instead, they have cut the gap to just three.

Crucially, Sundowns have a game in hand, meaning they could potentially draw level on points in the near future.

This loss, which has also given hope to the other chasing teams’ causes, marks Pirates’ first league defeat since the second match of the season.

For Buccaneers head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou and his squad, this result serves as a stark wake-up call. While Pirates had been building a head of steam, Sundowns provided a firm reminder that the path to a first league title since the 2011-12 season will be anything but easy.

Despite the setback, Ouaddou remains defiant.

“This loss does not signal the end of our title ambitions,” Ouaddou insisted, emphasising that with 13 matches for his team still to play, the race is far from over.

The schedule does not get any easier for the Buccaneers. They have another huge clash when they meet fourth-placed Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby at FNB Stadium on February 28.