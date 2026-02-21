Casric dumps Pirates out of the Nedbank Cup

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Samuel Nana of Casric Stars challenged by Patrick Maswanganyi of Orlando Pirates during the 2026 Nedbank Cup match at Orlando Amstel Arena in Soweto on 21 February 2026.

Orlando Pirates defenders including skipper Nkosinathi Sibisi, Nkosikhona Ndaba and Mpho Chabatsane missed their spots kick as the Buccaneers were dumped out the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup.

The Soweto giants bowed out 5-4 on penalty shootout to the National First Division outfit Casric Stars FC from Mpumalanga after the match ended 0-0 in 120 at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

The Buccaneers were favourites to go through having won the competition twice out of the last three finals, but Casric caused the biggest upset of the last 16.

Possibly still shaken by their midweek 2-1 home defeat to Betway Premiership defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, Pirates took longer than expected to find their rhythm playing against a lower tie team that didn’t create as many chances to produce goals in regular time.

Now Pirates must lift themselves for the Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday if they don’t want to suffer a third successive defeat (in all competitions) and possibly lose their no. 1 spot they currently occupy on the log.

The only notable attempt made by Pirates in the first 45 minutes came from Relebohile Mofokeng in the 23rd minute but Casric keeper Tshigwana Mthombeni did well to tip the dipping shot over the bar.

Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou made four changes in the team that lost to Sundowns on Wednesday, with the biggest of all the changes being in the centre of the defence where skipper Nkosinathi Sibisi started alongside new signing Mpho Chabatsane in the place of Lebone Seema, who got most of the blame for the two goals that cut Pirates lead at the top of the Premiership to just three points.

Mthombeni nearly gifted Mofokeng a goal early in the second half when he spilled his shot.

Andre de Jong was close but failed to tap in the spill as Pirates took a long time to find the opening goal as they kept on losing possession cheaply.

Mofokeng went close with a direct free kick just before the hour mark before Tshepang Moremi wasted two chances that looked easy to score than miss though the second one was a good block by a Casric defender.

With just less then 20 minutes on the clock Pirates left back Deon Hotto had a chance to break the deadlock but his shot went narrowly wide of the far post after he broke free from the Casric defence following a good interchange of good of passes with Moremi.

Moremi was unlucky himself as his shot in the referee’s optional time hit the upright with Mthombeni well beaten after yet another attack by Pirates the match went to extra-time. Pirates continued to dominate possession and have better chances in the extra-time, but their finishing was not sharp enough against a side which at least was determined to take this match to penalty shoot outs.

Substitute Kamogelo Sebelebele was close to give Pirates the lead midway through the first 15 minutes of extra-time, but Mthombeni pulled another great close range save to deny him.

Three KwaZulu-Natal topflight outfits AmaZulu, Durban City, Lamontville Golden Arrows are already in the last 8 alongside TS Galaxy who shocked Sundowns in KwaMhlanga in Mpumalanga early on Saturday. The last three last 16 games are set for Sunday.