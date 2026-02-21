TS Galaxy stun Sundowns 2–0 as Brazilians’ Nedbank Cup drought drags on

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mlungisi Mbunjana of TS Galaxy FC during the 2026 Nedbank Cup Last 16 match against Mamelodi Sundowns at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in Kwa Ndebele on the 21 February 2026.

Mamelodi Sundowns’ domestic cup drought continues unabated.

The Brazilians, who have unstoppable in the league over the past eight seasons, were dumped out of the Nedbank Cup by thirsty TS Galaxy in Kwa-Ndelele on Saturday afternoon.

Sundowns have not laid their hands on a domestic cup trophy since 2022 and this is not going to go down well with their hard-to-please supporters who have been vocal recently.

TS Galaxy got out of the blocks the quickest with early goals from Sphamandla Ngwenya and Junior Zindoga inside the half hour mark as they went on to prevail 2-0 and book a place in the quarterfinal stage.

TS Galaxy will be in the pot for the draw and still with a chance of winning this tournament for the second time but Sundowns were made to pay a heavy price for the wholesale changes by coach Miguel Cardoso.

Cardoso went into this match with a completely new line-up as there was not a player who started in the impressive league win over Pirates on Wednesday at FNB Stadium.

Kegan Johannes, Divine Lunga, Marcelo Allende and Nuno Santos, who came on as substitutes against Pirates, were named in the starting line-up as Cardoso managed workloads of key players.

Sundowns have a heavy schedule over the coming weeks because of their participation in the Champions League and this continuous chopping and changing of the team is going to affect them negatively.

Some of the notable players who got opportunities were veteran goalkeeper Denis Onyango, Malibongewe Khoza, Miguel Reisinho, Katlego Ntsabeleng, Kutlwano Letlhaku and Peter Shalulile.

Regular players such as Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, Grant Kekana, Teboho Mokoena, Tashreeq Matthews and Jayden Adams were either on the bench or not even in the match-day squad.

These changes affected Sundowns’ chemistry and outdid the good work they have done during recent successive wins over MC Alger in the Champions League and against Pirates.

On the side of Galaxy, coach Adnan Beganovic went with his tried and tested that included key campaigners like McBeth Mahlangu, Solomon Letsoenyo, Mlungisi Mbunjane, Seluleko Mahlambi, Siphesihle Maduna and Victor Letsoalo.

Galaxy opened the scoring after 20 minutes when Sphamandla Ngwenya capitalised on a defensive mistake by Lunga to put the ball past Onyango as they were rewarded for a spell of pressure on Sundowns.

For the opening goal, Lunga’s pass to Allende was casual and a Galaxy player stole it and laid it for Ngwenya who did the rest.

Galaxy suffered a scare shortly after the opening goal when influential midfielder Maduna was stretched off the field with what looked like a struggle to breathe but returned to the pitch.

Galaxy increased their lead on the half hour mark when Junior Zindoga send Onango the wrong way from the penalty spot after Thato Sibiya was adjudged by referee Tshidiso Mkhwanazi to have hacked Mahlambi in the box.

Sundowns coach did not waste time to make changes as he introduced Thapelo Morena, Tashreeq Matthews and Brayan León for ineffective Sibiya, Ntsabeleng and Letlhaku at the start of the second half for different options.

The introduction of Morena, Matthews and León had an immediate impact as Sundowns increased their tempo and but the Galaxy defence stood firm in front of a passionate home crowd.

Cardoso wanted more control and penetration and he introduced talismanic midfielder Themba Zwane on the hour mark to replace Shalulile but ‘Mshishi’ could not influence this game in their favour.

There is no time to rest for Sundowns as they have a tricky league trip to on-form AmaZulu on Tuesday in Durban while Galaxy only return to action next week when they travel to Siwelele FC in Bloemfontein.