Beating Pirates was not the original plan, says Casric Stars coach Mthombeni

Samuel Nana of Casric Stars challenged by Patrick Maswanganyi of Orlando Pirates during the 2026 Nedbank Cup match at Orlando Amstel Arena in Soweto on February 21 2026.

Casric Stars coach Bucs Mthombeni, who is also the co-owner of the club, has explained how they were really not aiming for a win against Orlando Pirates.

Second-tier Casric stunned Pirates 5-4 on penalties in the last-16 of the Nedbank Cup at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

The game ended goalless after extra time. Pirates captain Nkosinathi Sibisi missed Bucs’ first spot-kick in the shootout, while fellow defenders Mpho Chabatsane and Nkosikhona Ndaba also could not convert.

“I know my players are excited about beating Pirates, but that wasn’t the plan. Coming here was about making sure we honour the game and we are not being hammered and embarrassed,” Mthombeni said.

Mthombeni said was when Pirates substituted Patrick “Tito” Maswanganyi and Deon Hotto that he realised Casric had a chance of winning the match.

Orlando Pirates are 𝐎𝐔𝐓 of the #NedbankCup 🤯❌



Casric Stars punch their ticket to their quarter-finals after a tense penalty shootout ⏩#SSDiski pic.twitter.com/aBveyJmoDN — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) February 21, 2026

“I started to believe we can win this game after the 73rd minute because that’s where Pirates started to take off players who were a threat to us, such as Tito and Hotto, bringing in players we can match. [Tshepang] Moremi was starting to lose patience, taking shots from all over the pitch.”

Mthombeni said his side’s priority remains gaining automatic promotion from the Motsepe Foundation Championship, where they are in fourth place, rather than progressing in the Nedbank Cup, albeit they do fancy their chances in the cup tournament.

“We will definitely take it one game at a time, but in the Nedbank Cup you can’t say only top-flight teams stand a chance. Galaxy won it in 2019 [as a second-tier side, beating Kaizer Chiefs in the final in Durban].

“However, our main objective is to focus more on the league. We don’t want to now focus on the Nedbank Cup.

“It would be good to win automatic promotion this season after struggling to do it for years. We’ve been unlucky in the playoffs.

“This game is now the past. The main cup final is on Friday [when Casric host the 13th-placed The Bees in the league]. You can see we’ve been dropping points of late, but Milford are only five points ahead of us, so we must not allow the gap to widen.”

Sowetan