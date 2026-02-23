Soccer

Ouaddou focuses on league and derby as Orlando Pirates lick their wounds

Big clash against Kaizer Chiefs next on Buccaneers’ programme after two deflating defeats

Sihle Ndebele

Sports journalist

Nkosikhona Ndaba of Orlando Pirates reacts after he missed a penalty in the shootout of their 2026 Nedbank Cup last 16 defeat against Casric Stars at Orlando Stadium on Saturday. (Alche Greeff/BackpagePix)

With the Soweto derby looming large off the back of a tough week where they lost to Mamelodi Sundowns in the league before being elbowed out of the Nedbank Cup by Casric Stars three days later, Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou remains optimistic about winning the Betway Premiership.

Casric stunned Pirates with a 5-4 penalty shootout victory in the Nedbank Cup last 16 at Orlando Stadium on Saturday. Bucs had lost 2-1 to title rivals Sundowns, reducing a six-point lead to three in the league in midweek at FNB Stadium, the same venue where they face their bitter foes Kaizer Chiefs in the first Soweto derby of 2025-2026 on Saturday (3.30pm).

“I will tell the players we have 13 finals [in their remaining league matches] coming. Nothing is lost in the title race,” Ouaddou insisted.

“It’s a tough week after losing two games. I think it’s the second time it [losing two games in a row] has happened to us [this season].

“We have to find resources like we did at the beginning of the season when we bounced back [from being beaten by Sekhukhune United and Marumo Gallants in their two opening fixtures] to win 11 games in a row. That’s what we have to do now.”

Ouaddou suggested he might alter his starting XI in the Soweto derby.

“We have to prepare as usual, but we’ll have to go a bit deeper in our analysis. We are going to, first, get some regeneration for the guys who played, and with the technical staff, we will think about the line-up to make sure we win that game because we need points.”

Pirates’ coach chalked their shock defeat to second-tier Casric up to inefficiency upfront.

When you miss such chances in the first half, you give the opponent confidence. Credit to Casric too for defending well.

—  Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou

“It’s a big disappointment, of course, when you get out of a competition that was important for the players and for the fans.

“We started the game like we wanted. We wanted to suffocate that team quickly in the first half, and we created big chances.

“Unfortunately, it was the same story as in the previous games. It’s very important to be efficient, especially in cup games.

“When you miss such chances in the first half, you give the opponent confidence. Credit to Casric too for defending well.”

Sowetan

