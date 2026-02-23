Sandile Zungu on how he almost joined Orlando Pirates as Khoza’s deputy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Businessman and AmaZulu owner Sandile Zungu during an interview with Sowetan's podcast 'In the Know' with editor Sibongakonke Shoba.

AmaZulu chair Sandile Zungu has disclosed he held talks with Orlando Pirates to join the club as a possible deputy chair to Bucs owner Irvin Khoza before buying Usuthu in 2020.

Zungu said nothing materialised before buying AmaZulu, but he still has a “good heart” towards the Soweto giants as their supporter.

Speaking during an interview with Sowetan editor Sibongakonke Shoba for the podcast In the Know, Zungu also insisted he won’t campaign for the presidency of the South African Football Association (Safa). This follows reports he was being touted as a possible candidate.

“I grew up supporting Orlando Pirates. I was reminded not so long ago by Mpumi Khoza that his father, [Irvin] Khoza, was telling him that at some stage he wanted to bring me into the leadership of the club as deputy chair,” Zungu said.

“Indeed, he [Irvin] has discussed that with me, but it hadn’t happened by the time an opportunity came to buy AmaZulu.

I still have a very good heart for Pirates; I don’t want to lie to you. It was my childhood team. But my love is for AmaZulu. The club is the oldest team in the PSL, founded in 1932. It’s a legacy project — AmaZulu chair Sandile Zungu

“I still have a very good heart for Pirates; I don’t want to lie to you. It was my childhood team.

“But my love is for AmaZulu. The club is the oldest team in the PSL, founded in 1932. It’s a legacy project.

“I know the club will soon be bigger than all these teams, bigger than Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, and Mamelodi Sundowns.

“It is only a matter of time, and all of that is firmly in our hands. We can feel that we are on the right track.”

Asked about potentially standing for the Safa presidency and challenging Danny Jordaan, who is reportedly set to run for a fourth term at Safa House, Zungu said he would need to be approached first.

“I’m happy at AmaZulu. If ever I am called upon to play a role in soccer beyond just AmaZulu, I will embrace it with warmth in my heart.

“Why? Because it is an industry I know is close to the soul of the nation.

“If anyone believes I can add value, who am I to doubt my capacity? I know I will throw my whole lot once again.

“Did I campaign for everything? No, I’m not. I’m very happy with what I’m doing, and I’m making money to allow me to impact a lot of people in many ways.”

With Khoza and finance chair Kaizer Motaung, the owner of Kaizer Chiefs, likely to retire from their positions in the PSL in the near future, many believe it will be a challenging transition for the next generation. Zungu, though, believes the league will be in safe hands under the charge of whoever takes over.

“I think it will. I’m one of those people who firmly believes every generation must be allowed to take any project to the next level.

“I believe Khoza and Motaung are great people who have done so much for the product in this country. I know if they were to hand over the reins to the next generation, the next generation would take care of the project and take it to even greater heights.”

Sowetan