Sundowns coach Cardoso sticks to his guns, vows to continue rotating squad

Defiant Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso says he will continue rotating his squad for the remainder of the season, as his side chases the Betway Premiership and Champions League.

The Brazilians were dumped out of the Nedbank Cup by TS Galaxy at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in KwaNdebele on Saturday in a 2-0 defeat, where Cardoso made 10 changes to the team that beat Orlando Pirates 2-1 at FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

Cardoso went into the cup match with an almost new line-up, with midfielder Nuno Santos the only player retained who had started against Pirates. This tinkering has received stinging criticism from supporters.

The Portuguese coach gave opportunities to Denis Onyango, Malibongwe Khoza, Kegan Johannes, Thato Sibiya, Miguel Reisinho, Katlego Ntsabeleng, Themba Zwane, Kutlwano Letlhaku and Peter Shalulile.

Regular players like Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, Grant Kekana, Teboho Mokoena, Tashreeq Matthews, Jayden Adams, Arthur Sales and Brayan León were either on the bench or not in the match-day squad.

“There is no possibility to have the core team. There is obviously intent to have a core, but we cannot have it,” Cardoso said as domestic-cup drought continued from when Downs last won a cup competition in 2022.

“We lost Arthur Sales, and according to your explanation he was part of the core group because he played against MC Alger and he got injured. We had to bring Nuno Santos for the matches against Pirates and TS Galaxy.”

The wholesale changes affected Sundowns’ chemistry and undid the good work displayed in recent successive pressure wins over MC Alger in the Champions League and against Pirates.

“It’s clear some of the boys we picked are not exactly at the same level. We had to play with the players without the best condition,” Cardoso said.

“Stability helps the team, but it is achievable when you have the capacity to help the boys in conditions. Let’s see how we are going to go from here until the end.”

Galaxy coach Adnan Beganovic expected changes from Cardoso, but not as many.

“I saw before the game he made 10 changes. There was only one player who started from the last match against Pirates. I was surprised because even at the highest level of quality players, it is not the same if you put in 10 new players in the starting line-up,” Beganovic said.

“I watched their last two games against MC Alger and Pirates at the stadium, and I saw a number of their players complaining about cramps. I expected to see some changes, but not 10.”

Sundowns must dust themselves off and move on as their gruelling schedule continues with a tricky trip to on-form, fifth-placed AmaZulu on Tuesday in Durban, where they have a chance to top the log.

Galaxy only return to league action next weekend when they travel to Siwelele FC in Bloemfontein, and their mission will be to consolidate their place in the top eight.

