Ben Youssef says Chiefs will push for title, but sets top five finish as next target

Khalil Ben Youssef, coach of Kaizer Chiefs during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 Kaizer Chiefs Media Day at Chiefs Village in Johannesburg on 23 February 2026.

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef believes their league performances this season warrant them challenging for the Betway Premiership title, albeit feeling they should at least be aiming for a top five finish after finishing ninth last campaign.

Chiefs, who are now left with the league to fight for after failing to win the other three competitions they were involved in this season, find themselves eight points behind leaders Orlando Pirates, who’ve played two games extra.

Amakhosi, who last played when they lost 2-1 to Zamalek in their last Caf Confederation Cup Group D fixture on February 14, resume action against Stellenbosch FC in their league clash at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night. Chiefs will hope to narrow the gap between them and Pirates ahead of their Soweto derby against the Buccaneers at the same venue on Saturday.

This is what coach Khalil Ben Youssef said when asked about the availability of Ethan Chislett and Nkanyiso Shinga ahead of Kaizer Chiefs' encounter against Stellenbosch FC tomorrow night.✌️⚽️#AirMobile #BetwayPrem #Shield #AbsaFootballFridays pic.twitter.com/8MJyiqkEtp — SoccerBeat (@SoccerBeatZA) February 23, 2026

“Normally, when you finish 10th the previous season, you have to think about continuing to build and finish in the top five the following season,” Ben Youssef told a press conference at Naturena on Monday.

“But I think when you’re in a situation where you are close to being on top of the table, you must continue to work [hard].

“I think the performance of the team, to have 30 points from 15 games, hadn’t been achieved in a long time. Also, conceding only six goals in 15 games shows the good work the team has done.

“The stats show we’re doing well in the league, so why not continue to fight? We’re a big team; we are Chiefs, so we have to fight and win all our last 15 games, which would see us win the title without relying on other teams.

“We want to win this game against Stellenbosch to continue fighting for the league.”

Ben Youssef insisted Chiefs know Stellies inside out, having already faced them three times in 2025-26.

“It’ll be our fourth game against Stellenbosch this season. We faced them in our very first league game of the season [Chiefs won 2-0 away] and also played against them in the Carling Cup [Chiefs lost on penalties] and in the Nedbank Cup [Chiefs lost 2-1 three weeks ago].

“So we know them and we know their quality. We know their coach [Gavin Hunt] and their ideas, so we will be ready.”

