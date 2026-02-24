Chiefs stunned by Stellenbosch ahead of Soweto derby with Pirates

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ibraheem Jabaar of Stellenbosch FC challenges Flavio Silva of Kaizer Chiefs in their Betway Premiership match at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night.

Stellenbosch FC came from a goal down to beat Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 during their lukewarm Betway Premiership encounter at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night.

With three minutes of regulation time remaining on the clock, attacker Devin Titus was released by Ibraheem Jabaar to beat Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen with a well-taken curling shot.

Before the late goal, the score was tied at 1-1 after goals from Flavio da Silva for Chiefs (36th minute) and Langelihle Phili for Stellies (51st) and the clash looked destined for the share of the spoils. Titus had other ideas as he helped coach Gavin Hunt’s battling Stellies get further from the relegation zone into 11th place.

Fourth-placed Chiefs’ (30 points from 16 matches) outside title hopes continued to fade. The result left them eight points behind leaders Sundowns (38 from 17), who beat AmaZulu 1-0 in Durban on Tuesday night.

Amakhosi also missed an opportunity to take momentum into the Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates at the same venue on Saturday.

Chiefs’ co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef sprang a surprise in their line-up by handing Ethan Chislett his long-awaited debut in midfield, where he played with Ashley du Preez and Glody Lilepo in the advanced role.

Chislett gave a good account of himself as he was assured in the 70 minutes he was on the pitch and created opportunities for his teammates and he will have a shout for selection in the Soweto derby.

Hunt did not have his high-profile recent signings in defender Olisa Ndah and striker Tshegofatso Mabasa on the pitch for Stellies, but Kobamelo Kodisang was on the bench.

Chiefs missed a good opportunity to open the scoring after 18 minutes when striker da Silva went for glory and was denied by Stellenbosch goalkeeper Sage Stephens. Instead of going for glory, a better option for da Silva was to lay the ball into the path of advancing teammate Lilepo.

Chiefs were on the ascendency and a few minutes later Lilepo switched the ball to the left from wing where Chislett unleashed a powerful shot that was parried by Stephens.

The biggest moment of the half came just after 30 minutes when Chiefs’ du Preez missed the target with an open net after he was released by a pass from the midfield.

Amakhosi dominated possession and chances in the first 35 minutes and Stellenbosch coach Hunt did not waste time to move to Plan B as he replaced defender Wayde Jooste with attacker Chumani Butsaka.

Chiefs opened the scoring when da Silva connected Lilepo’s cross from close range for his fifth goal of the season, as the home team were finally rewarded for their persistence.

Stellenbosch equalised when their move ended with Phili putting the ball into the net at the far post after receiving a cross from Titus.

Titus turned finisher in the dying minutes as Stellies claimed a crucial victory that eases their relegation worries.

