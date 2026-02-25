Bafana to host Panama in Durban and Cape Town next month

Bafana Bafana will play back-to-back international friendly matches against Panama at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban and Cape Town Stadium next month.
Bafana host the first match at Moses Mabhida Stadium on March 27 and take the South Americans to Cape Town four days later.
The matches are an integral part of coach Hugo Broos’ build-up to the 2026 Fifa World Cup to be co-hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.
Bafana return to Durban for the first time since they were held to a goalless draw by Zimbabwe in a tense World Cup qualifier in October 2025. Tickets for the two matches go for R80 for adults and R50 for children under 12-years-old from February 26.
TimesLIVE
