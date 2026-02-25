Soccer

Bafana to host Panama in Durban and Cape Town next month

Matches are integral part of build-up to World Cup in June and July

Mahlatse Mphahlele

Mahlatse Mphahlele

Sports reporter

Bafana Bafana to play against Panama in international friendly in Durban and Cape Town. (Zamani Makautsi)

Bafana Bafana will play back-to-back international friendly matches against Panama at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban and Cape Town Stadium next month.

Bafana host the first match at Moses Mabhida Stadium on March 27 and take the South Americans to Cape Town four days later.

The matches are an integral part of coach Hugo Broos’ build-up to the 2026 Fifa World Cup to be co-hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

Bafana return to Durban for the first time since they were held to a goalless draw by Zimbabwe in a tense World Cup qualifier in October 2025. Tickets for the two matches go for R80 for adults and R50 for children under 12-years-old from February 26.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Gloves off as KZN police commissioner takes on security boss in high court over ‘hit’ claims

2

BUDGET 2026 | Godongwana confirms R370 SRD grant will continue

3

Chiefs management pleads with fans to back the team in Soweto derby

4

Bushiri slams SIU ‘witch-hunt’ over explosive fraud findings on his SA residency

5

Budget 2026| Foot-and-mouth and mining output undermine stronger GDP, Godongwana warns

Related Articles