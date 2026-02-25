Soccer

Chiefs management pleads with fans to back the team in Soweto derby

After Stellies defeat, club asks supporters to ‘unite, show our unwavering support and push the team forward’

Mahlatse Mphahlele

Sports reporter

Thousands of Kaizer Chiefs supporters are expected to turn up for the march.
Kaizer Chiefs have pleaded for patience from their supporters before Saturday's Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates. File photo (Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Kaizer Chiefs management have pleaded with their supporters to put behind them the disappointment of the team losing to Stellenbosch FC on Tuesday and rally around Amakhosi in Saturday’s Soweto derby.

Chiefs gave away a lead to lose 2-1 and dropped three points against Stellenbosch FC in Tuesday’s Premiership clash at FNB. They are faced with the task of dusting themselves off and getting back to winning ways against arch-rivals Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium (3.30pm).

The midweek defeat left fourth-placed Chiefs on 30 points from 16 matches, eight points behind leaders Sundowns (38 from 17), who beat AmaZulu 1-0 in Durban on Tuesday night.

So deflating was the loss that co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef apologised to the supporters after a result that also saw Stellenbosch move clear of the relegation zone into 11th place.

“It was a tough day in the office on Tuesday and we share the disappointment of suffering our second league loss of the season after 16 matches,” Chiefs said on Wednesday, as they asked for support from their fan base.

“But the journey continues and the focus now shifts to the big one: the Soweto Derby. As we prepare for the clash that defines our pride and passion, we need to dust ourselves off, stand together and rally behind the team as they get ready to redeem themselves this Saturday.

“Let’s unite, show our unwavering support and push the team forward. The derby is more than just a game; it’s about heart, resilience and the spirit of never giving up.”

