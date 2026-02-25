Ellis seeks improvement from Banyana in Cosafa semi against Zimbabwe

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bonolo Mokoma of Banyana Banyana is challenged by Nthabiseng Potsane and Reitumetse Namane of Lesotho in their 2025 Cosafa Women's Championship group match at Seshego Stadium in Polokwane on Tuesday.

Desiree Ellis is looking for an improved performance from Banyana Banyana in the semifinal of the 2025 Cosafa Women’s Championship.

Host nation South Africa were held to a 1-1 draw by Lesotho in their final group match at Seshego Stadium in Polokwane on Tuesday.

Ellis made seven changes to the team that beat Angola 2-0 in the previous fixture. Dineo Magagula, Unathi Simayile, Sbongakonke Mzobe and Bonolo Mokoma retained their places. Antonia Maponya, Khutso Pila, Asanda Hadebe, Thorisho Mphelo, Gugu Dhlamini and debutants Zoe October and Fiona Namanyana were introduced.

South Africa were stunned in the 30th minute by a Makhotso Moalusi strike as Lesotho scored their first goal of the tournament.

Just a reminder of Sasol Banyana Banyana's goal scored by Thorisho Mphelo to make it 1-1 vs Lesotho#BanyanaBanyana#LiveTheImpossible@SasolinSport pic.twitter.com/vnrMIsMtDM — Sasol Banyana Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) February 24, 2026

Banyana responded almost immediately through Thorisho Mphelo eight minutes later, her first goal for the senior women’s national team in only her second appearance.

“I thought we didn’t start well and they [Lesotho] were very aggressive, they came to play, and we just couldn’t get going,” Ellis said.

“When they scored it was a wake-up call and we scored a few minutes later. We played better in the second half and had a lot of opportunities after we made changes.

“We will go back and look at things and how we can do better because I felt we could have played a little better. [We’re] disappointed with the result as well as the performance.”

We will look back at what we’ve done, what we could have done better in the game against Lesotho, what worked, what didn’t work and then we will prepare for the semifinal. — Desiree Ellis

South Africa looked better in the second half with the introduction of a host of substitutes including Bongiwe Thusi, Isabella Ludwig and Gabriela Moodaly-Salgado.

“We changed the team a lot. We only had four players from the previous game and obviously, now we are going to the semifinals, we have to improve on certain things to be better.

“We did say when we came here we wanted to play five games; now we get the opportunity to do that. We will look back at what we’ve done, what we could have done better in the game against Lesotho, what worked, what didn’t work and then we will prepare for the semifinal.”

Banyana ended top of Group A with two wins — they also beat Malawi 2-0 — and a draw, leaving them on seven points.

South Africa meet Zimbabwe at New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Friday.

Safa media