Soccer

Paris St Germain’s Hakimi to face trial for rape

Coach Luis Enrique says Moroccan star’s trial is a matter for the courts

Paris St Germain's Achraf Hakimi celebrates scoring their second goal in their Ligue 1 clash against Brest in October last year. (Reuters/Stephane Mahe/File Photo)

Moroccan soccer player Achraf Hakimi is to face trial for rape, the defender, who plays for Paris St Germain and the Moroccan national squad, said in a social media post on Tuesday.

He denies the allegation.

“Today, a rape accusation is enough to justify a trial, even though I deny it and everything proves it’s false,” Hakimi said in a post on X.

“This is as unjust to the innocent as it is to the genuine victims. I calmly await this trial, which will allow the truth to come out publicly.”

The Nanterre prosecutor’s office had opened an investigation in 2023 after an allegation of rape was made against him.

The prosecutor confirmed on Tuesday Hakimi’s case had been sent to trial.

PSG coach Luis Enrique on Tuesday declined to comment on whether Hakimi’s role as vice captain and his general position on the team would be affected by the fact that he will face trial on a rape accusation.

Hakimi’s trial is a matter for the courts, Enrique told reporters at a news conference.

PSG face Monaco in Wednesday’s return leg of their Champions League knockout round playoff tie.

Hakimi was in the initial squad list published last Tuesday.

