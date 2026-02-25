Paris St Germain’s Hakimi to face trial for rape

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Paris St Germain's Achraf Hakimi celebrates scoring their second goal in their Ligue 1 clash against Brest in October last year.

Moroccan soccer player Achraf Hakimi is to face trial for rape, the defender, who plays for Paris St Germain and the Moroccan national squad, said in a social media post on Tuesday.

He denies the allegation.

“Today, a rape accusation is enough to justify a trial, even though I deny it and everything proves it’s false,” Hakimi said in a post on X.

“This is as unjust to the innocent as it is to the genuine victims. I calmly await this trial, which will allow the truth to come out publicly.”

Aujourd’hui une accusation de viol suffit à justifier un procès alors même que je la conteste et que tout démontre qu’elle est fausse. C’est aussi injuste pour les innocents que pour les victimes sincères. J’attends avec calme ce procès qui permettra que la vérité éclate… — Achraf Hakimi (@AchrafHakimi) February 24, 2026

The Nanterre prosecutor’s office had opened an investigation in 2023 after an allegation of rape was made against him.

The prosecutor confirmed on Tuesday Hakimi’s case had been sent to trial.

PSG coach Luis Enrique on Tuesday declined to comment on whether Hakimi’s role as vice captain and his general position on the team would be affected by the fact that he will face trial on a rape accusation.

Hakimi’s trial is a matter for the courts, Enrique told reporters at a news conference.

PSG face Monaco in Wednesday’s return leg of their Champions League knockout round playoff tie.

Hakimi was in the initial squad list published last Tuesday.