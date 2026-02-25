‘Surreal and insanely cool’: Bodo/Glimt boot Inter out of Champions League

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bodo/Glimt's Jens Petter Hauge in action with Inter Milan's Yann Bisseck in their UEFA Champions League play-off, second leg clash at the San Siro in Milan, Italy on Tuesday night.

Bodo/Glimt dumped last season’s finalists Inter Milan out of the Champions League with a remarkable 2-1 win at the San Siro in their playoff second leg on Tuesday that sealed a stunning 5-2 aggregate triumph for the Norwegian minnows.

Having stunned Inter with a 3-1 victory in the first leg in Bodo, the visitors increased their aggregate advantage when Jens Petter Hauge fired home a rebound in the 58th minute and they were in dreamland 14 minutes later when Haakon Evjen effectively put the tie to bed and sent them into the last 16.

The team from the Arctic Circle have been the fairytale story of this season’s competition, having sneaked into the playoffs with stunning victories over Manchester City and Atletico Madrid in their final two league-phase matches.

“It has been a journey. There is a large group of us who have been part of it. There are unbelievably many people behind this who have such strong belief in the project,” Glimt coach Kjetil Knutsen said to TV2.

After making it three wins in a row in the competition in the first leg against Inter, the Norwegian side named an unchanged starting lineup for the return fixture.

Håkon Evjen's touch and clinical finish or Johnny Cardoso's control and special strike? 🤔



Which was your favourite? ⚽️#UCLGOTD | @Heineken pic.twitter.com/OOZQEcGzeb — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 24, 2026

It turned into a relatively comfortable evening for the visitors, who rarely looked in danger of missing out on a first Champions League last-16 appearance as they became the first Norwegian side to advance from a knockout tie in the competition.

“Look at that amazing group. It’s surreal and insanely cool, I don’t know what to say,” goalscorer Evjen said, while team captain Patrick Berg added that it was “the biggest thing I’ve experienced in the course of my career.”

Needing goals, Inter were on the front foot immediately, with Pio Esposito heading over from a cross inside the opening minutes as the home crowd roared them forward.

Inter dominated the opening spell and Marcus Thuram went close with a curler after 15 minutes.

Yet despite the home side’s relentless pressure, the score remained goalless at the break.

Inter continued to press after the restart and had a penalty appeal for handball turned down when Manuel Akanji’s effort was blocked by Fredrik Sjoevold, with the VAR agreeing with the referee’s decision not to award a spot kick.

Man of the moment, Jens Petter Hauge 🤩



A goal and an assist for the former AC Milan player to knock Inter out of the #UCL 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JckJ554Hsd — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 24, 2026

Under sustained pressure, the visitors struck in the 58th minute when Ole Didrik Blomberg seized on a loose pass on the edge of the Inter area and drove at goal. Yann Sommer pushed his shot away but Hauge reacted quickest to convert the rebound from close range.

Evjen put the result beyond doubt in the 72nd minute, guiding a precise right-footed effort into the far bottom corner and while Alessandro Bastoni pulled a goal back for Inter in the 77th minute, it proved too late to alter their fate.

Also on Tuesday night, Newcastle United took their place in the last 16 for the first time after beating Qarabag 3-2 at St James’ Park for a 9-3 on aggregate win.

The outcome was never in doubt after Newcastle thrashed Qarabag 6-1 in the first leg but expectations of a second goal rush proved short-lived after a promising start.

Newcastle were 2-0 up with the fans in full party mode after six minutes, the two goals coming in the space of 80 seconds from Sandro Tonali in the fourth minute and Joelinton on the volley in the sixth.

Unlike in Baku, where Newcastle were already 5-0 up at half-time, the Magpies then eased off and allowed Qarabag back into the match as the expected second leg thrashing failed to materialise.

Newcastle make the set piece count 🤩💫



Sven Botman adds to their massive aggregate score at St James' Park ⚽



📺 Stream #UCL on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/Fp01iFyOce — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) February 24, 2026

Camilo Duran pulled a goal back for the visitors in the 50th but Newcastle responded instantly with a powerful header from Sven Botman scoring his first Champions League goal two minutes later.

Manager Eddie Howe brought Anthony Gordon, the four-goal hero from the first leg, off the bench in the 54th minute in place of Joelinton with the score at 3-1, but the change had little impact.

The scoreline became 3-2 three minutes later when Elvin Jafarguliyev scored with a left-footed shot after Aaron Ramsdale had saved a penalty from Marko Jankovic following a Dan Burn handball.

Newcastle will now play Barcelona or Chelsea in the knockout stages.

Atletico Madrid striker Alexander Sorloth scored a hat-trick as the Spanish side saw off Belgium’s Club Brugge to win the second leg 4-1 and advance with a 7-4 aggregate triumph.

Johnny Cardoso scored the other goal for the home side while Joel Ordonez netted for Brugge in the 36th minute.

Bayer Leverkusen endured late pressure but earned a 0-0 draw with visitors Olympiacos Piraeus to book their last 16 spot with a 2-0 aggregate win in their knockout playoff.