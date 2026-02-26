Mind over matter for Soweto derby, says Chiefs coach Ben Youssef

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ethan Chislett of Kaizer Chiefs wins a header while challenged by Stellenbosch FC's Devin Titus in their Betway Premiership match at FNB Stadium on Tuesday.

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef says they will do a great deal of “mental work” on the players for Saturday’s Soweto derby against archrivals Orlando Pirates after Stellenbosch handed Amakhosi their third defeat in four games at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night.

The sold-out Betway Premiership derby sees second placed Pirates travel to FNB to meet fourth-placed Chiefs (3.30pm).

Amakhosi surrendered their lead gained via Flavio Silva’s first-half goal to lose 1-2 to Gavin Hunt’s Stellies. The Winelands team struck via Langelihle Phili and Devin Titus in the second half.

“It’s part of our job to, when we’re in a situation like we are in now, continue to work and do a lot of mental work on the players to prepare them for the derby,” Ben Youssef said after the defeat.

“I think every derby has a different reality and I hope we will be ready to win this derby.”

'We apologise to the fans,' - Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef after loss to Stellenbosch FC.



WATCH full press conference ➡️ ➡️ ➡️https://t.co/861AGMrRku pic.twitter.com/4Oo9vsonF5 — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) February 24, 2026

Chiefs’ defeat to Stellenbosch left them eight points adrift of log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who have played one match more.

Amakhosi’s highly rated midfielder Ethan Chislett, who joined from English third-tier side Port Vale before the start of the season, made his long-awaited debut against Stellies. The 27-year-old Durban-born playmaker showed flashes of brilliance that set supporters’ tongues wagging and left Ben Youssef highly impressed.

“We waited for seven months so he could be as good as he was [against Stelllies]. We wanted to introduce him at the right moment [and] he was one of the best players,” he said of Chislett.

Chiefs had a strong first half, albeit with many missed scoring chances. Their performance regressed in the second 45 minutes, with the introduction of three attackers in Wandile Duba, Mfundo Vilakazi and Mduduzi Shabalala failing to improve the situation.

“Yes, I agree 100%,” Ben Youssef said of the substitutes’ flat display.

“When we made the substitutions in the second half, we tried to add value to the team with players coming from the bench. But they weren’t what we expected of them.”

