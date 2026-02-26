WATCH | I couldn’t sleep the night before derby – Thabo Mngomeni

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Orlando Pirates legend Thabo “Rastaman” Mngomeni has recalled how he used to be a nervous wreck ahead of Soweto derbies.

Mngomeni was part of the strong Buccaneers midfield in the 2000s that boasted players like Godfrey Sapula, Dumisa Ngobe, the late John Moeti, Brandon Silent, a young Steve Lekoelea, Joseph Ngake, Bruce Ramokadi and Sibusiso Zuma.

Ahead of Pirates visiting Kaizer Chiefs in their Betway Premiership clash at a sold-out FNB Stadium on Saturday, Mngomeni said the derby is a special occasion that comes with a lot pressure for the players.

“It is a special occasion and even if you are injured and cannot attend the training sessions, you get pumped up for the derby,” said the Bafana Bafana legend who used to have endless running battles with Chiefs’ Thabo Mooki in the heart of the midfield in derbies for Pirates.

“The derby is more about your mental state on the day. To be honest, I couldn’t sleep the day before the derby. I always tried to sleep early but ended up sleeping around three or four in the morning.”

Mngomeni, who is part of AmaZulu’s DStv Diski Challege under-23 league team’s coaching staff with former Mamelodi Sundowns and Maritzburg United midfielder Kurt Lentjies and also the South Africa under-20 assistant coach, said sleeping late was his coping mechanism.

“Mostly it was my way of approaching the match calmly. I used to visualise the match, and this is one of the things that I share with the kids I coach.”

Both teams go into Saturday’s clash on the back of defeats.

Chiefs were stunned 2-1 by Stellenbosch FC in the league on Tuesday. Pirates are also still smarting from their Nedbank Cup last elimination by Motsepe Foundation Championship side Casric Stars on penalties on the weekend.

