ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Stakes high as Chiefs and Pirates collide in Soweto derby

George Maluleka and Happy Jele are expecting an exciting Soweto derby as Chiefs host Pirates at FNB Stadium.

In the 94th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Mahlatse Mphahlele is joined by Betway Squad Ambassadors Happy Jele and George Maluleka to preview the Soweto derby.

Amakhosi host the Buccaneers at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm), with both teams needing three points to improve their situations on the log standings as the campaign reaches the business end.

Jele and Maluleka agree the match is too close to call, but pointed out key elements that have the potential to decide the outcome of this hugely anticipated clash.

Maluleka said Chiefs co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze must give midfielder Ethan Chislett, who was impressive during the 70 minutes of his debut against Stellenbosch FC, another chance.

Jele said Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou faces a tough challenge of how to best use star attacker Relebohile Mofokeng, who has played on the wing and in the middle this season.

