Chislett to start, ‘Rele’ at ‘10’?: Maluleke, Jele weigh in on Chiefs-Pirates Soweto derby

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder George ‘Mido’ Maluleka is urging co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze to throw Ethan Chislett in at the deep end against Orlando Pirates in Saturday’s Soweto derby.

Fourth-placed Chiefs host second-placed Orlando Pirates (3.30pm) in a Betway Premiership clash where both teams’ relative title credentials — Bucs realistic, as they share 38 points and are only separated by goals scored from leaders Mamelodi Sundowns and Chiefs now decidedly a long shot on 30 — saw a sell-out in record time for the 94,000-seat FNB Stadium.

Chislett made an impressive debut for Amakhosi in the 2-1 Betway Premiership defeat to Stellenbosch FC during the week and Maluleka has seen enough from the advanced midfielder.

The 27-year-old joined Chiefs at the beginning of the season after being released from English side Port Vale after they finished second in League Two to be promoted straight back to the third tier.

He was strangely yet to taste official action seven months later, with reports of injuries. Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef did not necessarily explain the absence satisfactorily after the Stellies clash by saying, somewhat cryptically: “The answer is it took seven months to [prepare] him to be as good as he was today.”

Chislett was part of a three-man advanced midfield against Stellies with Ashley du Preez and Glody Lilepo. His ability to spot and spray passes despite his team’s defeat set Chiefs fans’ tongues wagging.

“They signed him because he is a good player and he can make a difference,” Maluleka told Sunday Times ahead of a derby where a win for Pirates will see them retake the lead, albeit having played one more game than Sundowns, while three points for Chiefs will revive their top three hopes.

“We saw glimpses of what he is capable of and I hope they could throw him into the derby and see how he handles that pressure. He is technically good, he moves well, he has the eye for space and I expect a lot more from him as we go along.”

One of the major talking points ahead of this clash is how Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is going to use star attacker Relebohile Mofokeng. In recent games, the emerging Bafana Bafana star has operated on the wing and in central midfield.

“I think he is a ‘10’ [playmaker],” former Pirates captain Happy Jele told Sunday Times. “When you look at all the games he played in that position, he creates more chances there and he is always playing forward passes.

“When he plays on the wing, he is restricted because he needs to go inside, but when he plays more in the pockets he is more dangerous. He is quick, he can shoot, he can play those dangerous one, twos.”

Jele said Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos should consider using the diminutive, much-skilled Mofokeng as playmaker at the 2026 Fifa World Cup in North America in June and July, because he may have problems with tracking back to defend if used at wing.

“Playing at the World Cup as a left wing is dangerous because in the modern game the best players are fullbacks. For him to track back is going to be tough, so play him as a ‘10’.

“In those moments where the right or left back move forward, you cheat by using those pockets to create something for the team.”

Maluleka has a different view, saying Mofokeng should be played as a winger.

“Because of his shooting ability, I prefer Mofokeng coming from the left and inverting inside as a No 10. At Bafana we have fullbacks who can play higher and also invert, like Aubrey Modiba and Khuliso Mudau.

“They can also play higher and their recovery rate is also top, but his best position is coming from the wing where he can shoot.”

You have to cherish the moment, but it is the stuff of dreams, and a good performance can change your life forever because the match is watched around the world. — Happy Jele

There is always a lot of noise in the build-up to the derby and Jele said players are always excited by being part of the occasion.

“It’s difficult as a player to prepare for the derby because there are a lot of things happening around you. At training, players don’t want to get injured because they are thinking of the game.

“You have to cherish the moment, but it is the stuff of dreams, and a good performance can change your life forever because the match is watched around the world.

“As a player, you just have to go out there and enjoy the moment, follow the instructions from the coaches and play well for the team. On match day, you are on your own and must take correct decisions on the field.”

Maluleka said it is important to stick to the usual preparation methods.

“As much as it’s a big occasion, you still have to stick to the plan. There is a lot at stake for both teams [in this derby] — it has been a while since it is played with both teams in contention in the league.

“Pirates are close to the top of the log and it is the same with Chiefs, where they are competition with Mamelodi Sundowns. Bragging rights are there, but they are playing for a crucial three points. I think Chiefs are going to show up on Saturday.”