EDITORIAL | It’s great to see real spark back in the Soweto derby

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Fans still came in their tens of thousands and packed FNB Stadium when, from the mid-to-late 2000s to mid-2010s, the great, history-steeped game between Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates — one of the world’s biggest and most famous city derbies — went into a slump.

Yet it was a sign that supporters were growing decidedly weary from the hype and spectacle of huge crowds overshadowing the action on the field from sides consisting of too many mediocre players overawed by the occasion and producing drab goalless or single-goal results that some derbies — definitely not all — attracted crowds in the 60,000s to 94,000 to FNB.

Many factors were put forward for the Soweto derby’s slump. South African football was decidedly in bad shape during that period, tragically aligning with the country landing the hosting of the 2010 World Cup, meaning the Bafana Bafana that represented the country on home soil were also lacking in enough world-class talent.

Both Chiefs and Pirates have had their wobbles in recent weeks. Overall, though, their form this campaign has been a reminder of when South Africa genuinely had a ‘big three’ in club football, hence this derby selling out in record time of a day-and-a-half

The closing of FNB for renovations in the build-up to the World Cup meant for about five years the derby was shunted to various venues — sometimes the 40,000-seat Orlando Stadium, the 50,000-seat Ellis Park and at times outside Johannesburg — and the loss of its cavernous home venue took some gloss off.

When the derby returned to the revamped FNB, generations of less spectacular Chiefs and Pirates outfits — the excellent Pirates double treble-winning combination of 2010-11 and 2011-12 aside — seemed cowered by the occasion and crowds of over 90,000.

But slowly as South African football has found its stride again — amid developments such as better club youth systems and a stage to field and groom young players on in the DStv Diski Challenge under-23 league, leading to the talent pipeline being unblocked — the derby has come awake again.

Scorelines are higher, the action faster and far more consistent and players seem freer to express themselves again.

Chiefs’ woeful decade without silverware until winning the 2025 Nedbank Cup continued to take some of the shine off, as did some of their poor Premiership finishes, such as 10th and ninth place in the last two campaigns.

But the trophy last year and co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef getting Amakhosi firing again in the league this campaign, even leading at some stage in an exciting race with Pirates and eight-time successive champions Mamelodi Sundowns, has seen life breathed back into Naturena.

Bucs, especially, have set the cup scene alight under coaches Jose Riveiro and now Abdeslam Ouaddou and the latter has them firing in the Premiership too, matching leaders Downs on points (38) and goal difference after 17 matches, and separated only by goals scored.

Both Chiefs and Pirates have had their wobbles in recent weeks. Overall, though, their form this campaign has been a reminder of when South Africa genuinely had a ‘big three’ in club football, hence this derby selling out in record time of a day-and-a-half.

The spark in the derby has been coming back for probably just more than half a decade. This one really feels like it could ignite. It’s great to see the derby giving flames again — at least, that’s what we hope and expect to see on Saturday.