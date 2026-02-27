Five facts about the Soweto derby

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou and Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze at the Soweto Derby press conference at Johannesburg Expo Centre.

With the Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday being the drawcard of this weekend’s sporting activities, we pick five key facts about it.

The game is a sold-out affair and kicks off at 3.30pm.

Heading into the derby, Chiefs and Pirates are separated by eight points in fourth and second place, respectively, on the log.

Pirates captain Nkosinathi Sibisi on preparations for Soweto Derby against Chiefs.



WATCH interview ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/CRmbtQnuR0 pic.twitter.com/BO1BmkNqvv — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) February 27, 2026

Here are five interesting facts about the Soweto derby:

The derby will be Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou’s first since he joined the club at the start of the season, while his Chiefs counterparts, Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, experienced it as assistants to previous coach Nasreddine Nabi last season.

There are several players in both sides who will play in the fixture for the first time. Pirates defender Lebone Seema and Chiefs midfielder Lebohang Maboe headline the list of derby debutants.

Chiefs have more derby wins (75) than Pirates (49), with 54 having ended in a draw, while five were abandoned for different reasons.

Six players have previously scored for Chiefs and Pirates in the fixture: Gabriel Khoza, Blessing Mgidi, Jerry Sadike, Donald “Ace” Khuse, Marks Maponyane and Marc Bachelor.

Six coaches have sat in the dugouts for both sides in previous derbies. They are Vladimir Vermezovic, Kosta Papic, Walter da Silva, Ted Dumitru, Augusto Palacios and Joe Frickleton.

