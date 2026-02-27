Soccer

Five facts about the Soweto derby

Much-anticipated clash between the two giants is a high point on the football calendar for fans

Sihle Ndebele

Sihle Ndebele

Sports journalist

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou and Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze at the Soweto Derby press conference at Johannesburg Expo Centre. (Veli Nhlapo)

With the Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday being the drawcard of this weekend’s sporting activities, we pick five key facts about it.

The game is a sold-out affair and kicks off at 3.30pm.

Heading into the derby, Chiefs and Pirates are separated by eight points in fourth and second place, respectively, on the log.

Here are five interesting facts about the Soweto derby:

  • The derby will be Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou’s first since he joined the club at the start of the season, while his Chiefs counterparts, Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, experienced it as assistants to previous coach Nasreddine Nabi last season.
  • There are several players in both sides who will play in the fixture for the first time. Pirates defender Lebone Seema and Chiefs midfielder Lebohang Maboe headline the list of derby debutants.
  • Chiefs have more derby wins (75) than Pirates (49), with 54 having ended in a draw, while five were abandoned for different reasons.
  • Six players have previously scored for Chiefs and Pirates in the fixture: Gabriel Khoza, Blessing Mgidi, Jerry Sadike, Donald “Ace” Khuse, Marks Maponyane and Marc Bachelor.
  • Six coaches have sat in the dugouts for both sides in previous derbies. They are Vladimir Vermezovic, Kosta Papic, Walter da Silva, Ted Dumitru, Augusto Palacios and Joe Frickleton.

Sowetan

