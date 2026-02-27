POLL | Which team has more to lose in this Saturday’s Soweto derby?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dillan Solomons of Kaizer Chiefs is challenged by Deon Hotto of Orlando Pirates in the Betway Premiership Soweto derby at FNB Stadium in Nasrec, Johannesburg, on Saturday.

Saturday’s Soweto derby features rivals entering the game with back-to-back defeats in their recent matches.

Kaizer Chiefs lost 2-1 to Stellenbosch FC in the Betway Premiership during the week and that followed a defeat to Zamalek in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Orlando Pirates recently lost 2-1 to Mamelodi Sundowns and last weekend they were dumped out of the Nedbank Cup by Casric Stars.

Pirates are currently tied on 38 points with Mamelodi Sundowns — but if they lose against Chiefs, they will fall behind the Brazilians in the title race.

Kaizer Chiefs have ambitions of their own to maintain their place in the top four while aiming to end a long drought against their rivals.

Khanyisa Mayo on preparations for Soweto Derby. pic.twitter.com/RF1vyvY6UG — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) February 27, 2026

In their last 10 Soweto derby league meetings, the two teams have each won five games.

Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze and Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou admitted it’s not “business as usual” due to the massive interest surrounding the match.

“You try as much as you can to say it’s business as usual, but from the first day of the week, you can feel it is not usual,” said Kaze.

Ouaddou agreed, noting that he faces a difficult task in deciding the starting line-up. “Everybody is ready to play. It’s going to be difficult to make the starting line-up,” he said.

The match starts at 3.30pm.

TimesLIVE