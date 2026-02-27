Sundowns boss Motsepe has faith in coach Miguel Cardoso

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sundowns chairperson Thlopie Motsepe has thrown his weight behind coach Miguel Cardoso and his technical team who have been under pressure from the club’s supporters.

The Brazilians have been mostly inconsistent this season and some of their lowlights include being knocked out of the MTN8, Carling Knockout and the Nedbank Cup.

They were also not at their best during the group stages of the Champions League but ultimately qualified for the quarterfinals, where they have been drawn against Stade de Malien of Mali.

In the Betway Premiership, they were not at their dominant best at times even though they are joint top of the log with Orlando Pirates, and this has left many supporters unhappy.

Speaking at an event in Midrand to announce the establishment of the Mamelodi Sundowns Soccer Schools in partnership with Global Soccer Schools International, Motsepe said they still have confidence in Cardoso.

“At this moment we have a lot of support and faith in our coaching team because they have done a great job to keep the team together,” said Motsepe.

“They are focused on the task at hand and they have taken us to where we are right now. As a football club, we hear the frustrations of the supporters.

“It is about empathy and understanding their circumstances, but at the same time it is about understanding the circumstances of the technical team.

“Supporters come from a position where there is a lot of pressure on them from the opposition, and that is the nature of competition.

“The pressure they find themselves in sometimes when we are not performing to the high standards we have set ourselves is understandable, and we hear them.”

Sundowns’ failures in the MTN8, Carling Knockout and Nedbank Cup mean they will end the campaign without a domestic cup trophy.

“What I said, [when we announced Cardoso’s appointment] was that we want to improve the club’s football, and we had a goal of achieving the Champions League and to be successful in cup competitions.

“I don’t think we said if things dip we will fire the coach.”

Motsepe admitted Sundowns have not been at their best but they are on top of the log standings and in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

“That said, you have to look at the performance of the team this season in context. We’re on top of the log now and last year at around this time we were first.

“We have qualified for the quarterfinal stage of the Champions League and that dream is still very much alive, and we are excited to be playing in that competition.

“If you look at it from a global context, other clubs in this situation would not warrant drastic action. Are we completely happy with the performance of the team this season? We would have liked to have won a few trophies and the coach said that as well.

“Together with our players, they want to win trophies because we start the season with the ambition of being successful. It has been a little bit disappointing in terms of the ups and downs at some moments.

“But what has made me proud is to see the resilience the team has shown under the kind of pressure and criticism we have faced. That’s what’s going to stand us in good stead.

“If you look back, it has been 10 years since we won the Champions League, and when we won it, it was a difficult time for the club.

“That season was also one where we had our backs against the wall at certain moments. I am hopeful, proud and encouraged to see where the team is going.”

