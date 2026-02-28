Banyana to take on Namibia in Cosafa Women’s Championship final in Polokwane

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Banyana Banyana player Bonolo Mokoma is challenged by Egness Tumbare of Zimbabwe during their Cosafa Womens Championship semifinal match at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Banyana Banyana will meet Namibia in the Cosafa Women’s Championship final at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Sunday (3pm).

South Africa, who are using this tournament as part of preparations for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon), defeated Zimbabwe 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 stalemate at the end of regulation time.

Coach Desiree Ellis was happy with how they fronted up to the physical Zimbabwean side.

“After the Lesotho match in the group stages, we said we wanted a big improvement, and I thought today [Friday] was a big step up from that match,” said Ellis.

“We knew it was going to be physical; we knew they were going to come at us, but I think after conceding that goal so early we settled down a bit. The whole team really stood up; they fought for each other today. We needed that type of performance,” she added.

What a victory, What a feeling!!

Sasol Banyana Banyana sails past Zimbabwe 4-2 on penalties#BanyanaBanyana#LiveTheImpossible@SasolinSport pic.twitter.com/IKdXiBhIwA — Sasol Banyana Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) February 27, 2026

The Brave Warriors of Namibia caused a major upset by knocking out fancied defending champions Zambia 1-0, and they have what it takes to beat Banyana.

Ellis was impressed with the way her players executed penalties.

“When it came to the penalties, most of the junior players raised their hands, and we only trained for one day. They were confident, and the way they took their penalties, I think we can be really proud of them.

“The country can be really proud of them because this is not just about preparing for the Wafcon but it’s also about looking long-term.

“If you look at the players that were on the pitch, there is definitely a lot of potential and a bright future for South African women’s football,” added Ellis.

Zimbabwe will face Zambia in the third and fourth place play-off on Sunday at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium at midday.

