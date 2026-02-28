BBK UNPLUGGED | Time for Tinkler to prove his mettle

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

That Stellenbosch FC have in recent seasons defined themselves as a force to be reckoned with by reaching three cup finals and winning one is without question.

It is also indisputable that in the current campaign, the club clad in maroon have been a pale shadow of themselves. In the last three years, the men from the Cape Winelands shimmered like diamonds and sent a stern warning to the rest of the league that they are no pushovers.

They tasted cup success by winning the inaugural Carling Knockout in 2023. In 2024 and 2025 they reached consecutive MTN8 finals, twice succumbing to Orlando Pirates.

Long-serving coach Steve Barker also submitted their desire to be deemed a serious player in the elite league by securing back-to-back third-place finishes in the Betway Premiership.

What followed was a spirited and memorable run in their maiden appearance in the Confederation of African Football Confederation Cup that ended in a semifinal heartbreak last April when they were stopped by Simba SC, the Tanzanian team then coached by South African Fadlu Davids.

In December, Steve — nephew of the late Clive Barker — stepped down from his nine years of stellar stewardship of Stellies to take up the job at Simba. Sadly, the club was embroiled in a cheek-to-cheek dance with the dreaded axe when he departed.

Challenging for top-three spot

While his replacement, Gavin Hunt, is doing his utmost to revive the club from the searing clutches of the relegation zone, Sekhukhune United have grabbed the chance to challenge for a top-three spot.

Sekhukhune, now in their sixth year of existence, have established their credentials as a top-three contender in pursuit of another stab at continental football.

Eric Tinkler’s men have had a decent campaign, dutifully winning nine and drawing five of their 18 matches to amass 32 points and are sitting third on the log standings.

In Tinkler, the maroon-lettered Sekhukhune have themselves a coach with the requisite tactical acumen and experience needed for leading an ambitious organisation to loftier heights than expected.

If there was a script for their matches against Soweto sides Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, Sekhukhune did not read it.

They took four points from the title-chasing Pirates, brushing aside the Buccaneers in their backyard in their first game of the season in August by emerging 2-0 victors.

And then in January Tinkler’s men survived when gloveman Ronaldo Lena was the star between the sticks with a performance that kept the Sea Robbers at bay as they settled for a goalless share of the spoils in Polokwane.

His steely gaze on the touchline is reflected in the manner of play of his men on the field. It is a toughness that has made the prospect of facing a team boasting the likes of an evergreen Bradley Grobler a daunting one across the league.

Grobler, the evergreen son of legendary goal machine Les, the erstwhile striker of Grinaker Rangers and Moroka Swallows, does not need a navigator to find his way to goal. He is currently two goals behind Lamontville Golden Arrows frontman Junior Deon, the Ivorian who leads the top scorers chart with nine goals.

If Hunt and his charges can stop themselves from sliding down the steep hill that is the standings and having to imbibe the sour drink of relegation, then next season they will have a gallant Sekhukhune, buoyed by their own potential, to contend with before being able to reclaim their spot as the “best of the rest”.

Tinkler is manufacturing a remarkable automaton capable of sustaining his and the fans’ hopes. The odds are heavily stacked against them this afternoon in a visit to reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium, who have beaten them in nine of the 10 league fixtures.

Their rearguard will have to be tougher than teak to stop the Sundowns sharpshooting trio of Iqraam Rayners (six) and Tashreeq Matthews, (tied on four goals with lethal Colombian Brayan Leon) from finding the net.

To be best you must scale the high peaks, and they don’t come less higher than the mellow yellow men from Mamelodi. It’s time for Tinkler to prove his mettle.

