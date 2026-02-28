Chiefs co-coaches Youssef and Kaze spring surprises in their Soweto derby line-up

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Orlando Pirates players pitch inspection during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on 28 February 2026.

Kaizer Chiefs co-coaches sprang a few surprises in their starting line-up for the crunch Betway Premiership Soweto derby clash against Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

Reasons for his omission were not immediately available but regular goalkeeper Brandon Petersen was not part of the match-day squad and they started with midfielder Ethan Chislett.

In the place of Petersen, Youssef and Kaze went with Bruce Bvuma while Ficare Ntwari was on the bench.

They also brought back defender Miguel Inácio to join captain Zitha Kwinika and Aden McCarthy in defence while Thabiso Monyane and Pule Mmodi were installed on the wings.

In the midfield, they showed faith in Chislett, who is making his second appearance for the club after he made his debut in the loss to Stellenbosch FC during the week.

He is part of the central midfield boasting Lebohang Maboe and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and in the attack Youssef and Kaze went with Glody Lilepo and Flavio Silva.

Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou went with his tried and tested Sipho Chaine between the sticks and the defence marshalled by Nkosinathi Sibisi and Lebone Seema.

Deon Hotto and Kamogelo Sebelebele will be going up and down on the wings.

In the engine, Ouaddou stuck with Makhehleni Makhaula but brought back Thalente Mbatha and he went with a powerful attack of Relebohile Mofokeng, Tshepang Moremi, Oswin Appollis and Yanela Mbuthuma.

Pirates are tied at the top of the log with defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns on 38 points from 17 matches, while Chiefs are fourth with 30 points and a game in hand.

Both teams lost their previous match, with Pirates beaten by Casric Stars after a penalty shootout during a Nedbank Cup last 16, and Chiefs are still smarting from a disappointing 2-1 league loss to Stellenbosch FC on Tuesday.