Soweto Derby | stage set for crunch clash between Chiefs and Pirates at FNB Stadium

Kaizer Chiefs host Orlando Pirates in their huge Betway Premiership clash at a sold-out FNB Stadium on Saturday as the two old foes battle for vital league points.

Pirates are tied at the top of the log with defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns on 38 points from 17 matches, while Chiefs are fourth with 30 points and a game in hand.

Both teams lost their previous match, with Pirates beaten by Casric Stars after a penalty shootout during a Nedbank Cup last 16, and Chiefs are still smarting from a disappointing 2-1 league loss to Stellenbosch FC on Tuesday.

In games of this magnitude, there are usually personal duels on the field that have the potential to influence the outcome.

TimesLIVE looks at five key battles that will be at play at FNB Stadium.

Yanela Mbuthuma vs Lebone Seema

Evidence Makgopa is back in contention after injury, but coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is likely to go for continuity by sticking with Yanela Mbuthuma to lead his attack.

He has a tough job because in Lebone Seema he will be up against a solid defender who has been one of the standout performers for Pirates this season, where they are chasing the league title.

Makhehleni Makhaula vs Lebohang Maboe

This battle of the engine room has the potential to decide how this match is going to end because the protagonists are vastly experienced Makhehleni Makhaula and Lebohang Maboe.

Makhaula has been in good form since he came into the team to take the place of injured Sihle Nduli, and Maboe, who has won titles with Sundowns, is enjoying a new lease of life.

Relebohile Mofokeng vs Paseka Mako

It’s interesting where coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is going to play Relebohile Mofokeng, but it is likely to be on the wing where he will be up against Paseka Mako.

Mako will have to be at his best because Mofokeng, who was off the boil against Sundowns last week, has been in good form recently.

Pirates captain Nkosinathi Sibisi on preparations for Soweto Derby against Chiefs.



Glody Lilepo vs Deano van Rooyen

This is another interesting battle that pits two players who have been in good form, with Glody Lilepo expected to be given the duty of delivering crosses into the box for Flavio Silva.

On the other hand, Deano van Rooyen is an experienced campaigner who will know how to handle the tricky Lilepo, who sometimes offers a different dimension by cutting inside.

Flavio Silva vs Nkosinathi Sibisi

To get the much-needed goals, Chiefs co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze are going to rely on Flavio Silva, but he is not going to have it easy.

He will be up against Bafana Bafana international Nkosinathi Sibisi in this battle that is also going to be one of the interesting ones of the afternoon in front of a packed FNB Stadium.

