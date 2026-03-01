Another apology from a Chiefs coach after they were outclassed by Pirates in Soweto derby

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Cedric Kaze, co-coach of Kaizer Chiefs, after the Betway Premiership 2025/2026 match against Orlando Pirates at the FNB Stadium in Nasrec on February 28 2026.

As he surveyed the Soweto Derby wreckage, Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze wasted no time in apologising to Amakhosi supporters and taking responsibility for the humbling 3-0 defeat by Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium.

Kaze, who coaches the team with Khalil Ben Youssef, also urged the players to pick themselves up and be ready for the clash against Richards Bay away from home on Tuesday.

Amakhosi will be under pressure to get something positive against Richards Bay because they are on a two-match losing streak in the league after defeats to Stellenbosch FC and Pirates.

“I take full responsibility because I am the leader of the team,” he said.

“The only way to bounce back is to keep on working; the only way to redeem ourselves is to pick up points in the next games. We need to go out there and show them what happened against Pirates was an accident.

“We need to keep our heads up and work hard and go to the next games and try to pick up as many points as possible. There is no point in going back and saying I should have done this or that.

“The game is done and dusted, and we will leave the analysis to you [media] in terms of who should have played or not because the result was not positive. My focus is going to be the next game against Richards Bay and not on what we should have done against Pirates.”

After defeat to Stellenbosch last week, Youssef apologised as they gave away an early lead to lose the match 2-1, and Kaze was also forced to apologise after what was one of the worst performances.

“On behalf of the players, we want to apologise to the fans because they deserved better. We were not up to the task, and we have to acknowledge that because we have millions of fans that came to support us.”