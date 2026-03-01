Timber header earns Arsenal crucial win over Chelsea

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Arsenal's Jurrien Timber (left) celebrates with Piero Hincapie after scoring his sides second goal during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London on Sunday March 1, 2026.

Arsenal maintained control of the Premier League title race as they chiselled out a nervy 2-1 win over London rivals Chelsea to open up a five-point lead at the top of the table on Sunday.

Jurrien Timber’s 66th-minute header from a Declan Rice corner ensured Arsenal took three precious points but it was a nervy afternoon in north London.

Mikel Arteta’s side moved to 64 points from 29 games with Manchester City, who have played a game fewer, on 59.

Defender William Saliba had given Arsenal the lead in the 21st minute from a trademark corner routine.

But it had looked as though an own goal by Piero Hincapie just before half time would prove costly for the hosts until Timber came to their rescue.

Chelsea, whose six-match unbeaten league sequence under new manager Liam Rosenior was halted, ended the match with 10 men after Pedro Neto was sent off for a second yellow card.