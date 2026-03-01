‘When somebody is injured, what can we do?’ Ouaddou responds to Kaze’s remark

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou during the Betway Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

Declaring his affection for Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou refused to be drawn into his Amakhosi counterpart Cedric Kaze’s statement that Bucs players were faking injuries to kill time in Saturday’s Soweto derby that ended 3-0 in favour of the Sea Robbers at FNB Stadium.

Tshepang Moremi, Oswin Appollis, and Evidence Makgopa scored the goals that handed Pirates their biggest derby win in two decades.

The victory also saw Bucs reclaim their top spot on the standings.

“When somebody is injured, what can we do? And I don’t want to respond to that [Kaze’s comments]. I respect all the coaches in the PSL,” Ouaddou said.

“Coaching is very hard, so we must respect each other, so I am not going to start arguing with my colleagues now. We played the game like we wanted to play it. We started like we wanted to start; the players respected the game plan.”

The Bucs coach couldn’t stop raving about their performance on the day, insisting they dominated every aspect of the game. Ouaddou also wished Amakhosi well, saying they were a team he “likes”.

“The quality of football we played today [Saturday] and the efficiency in the final third made the difference. I think we could have won, even maybe 4-0, if you look at data and statistics. We had the majority of ball possession, and we created most chances. Even the game was controlled by us; the strength defensively was spot on,” Ouaddou stated.

“We can say we deserve this victory. Pirates were a better team today, and I can just wish the best for Chiefs; it’s the club that I like.”

